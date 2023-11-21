MJF re-signs with AEW; update on talks with WWE - Reports

If a recent report is anything to go by, AEW World Champion MJF has seemingly extended his deal with All Elite Wrestling.

Over the past several months, The Salt of the Earth has heavily teased about the "Bidding War of 2024" between WWE and AEW to acquire his services. He even brought this up in an interview just days before last Saturday's Full Gear 2023.

However, a new report by Haus of Wrestling now suggests that all the conversations were mere talks, as MJF has seemingly extended his contract with AEW until 2027.

Moreover, WWE sources stated that there have been zero talks between the 27-year-old and the promotion. Considering he's been booked as the biggest star in the company since Full Gear 2022, where he captured the AEW World Title, it won't be a surprise if the aforementioned rumor turns out to be true.

The Devil defended his AEW World Championship against Jay White in the main event of Full Gear 2023, where he retained his title despite struggling physically. He also competed earlier in the show, teaming with Samoa Joe, to retain the ROH Tag Team Championship against Austin and Colten Gunn.

