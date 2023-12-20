MJF reiterates he has not re-signed with AEW, mentions leaks about CM Punk and Tony Khan

AEW World Champion MJF has made it no secret that his contract expires on January 1st, 2024, but despite some recent reports, he has not re-signed with the company.

It was reported recently that the 'Bidding War of 2024' might have come to an end as Maxwell Jacob Friedman had put pen to paper with All Elite Wrestling, with WWE sources under the assumption that there was little chance they would sign the Salt of the Earth.

Several people had believed this rumor to be true given the fact that MJF had gone from a man who seemingly couldn't wait to pit the two biggest companies in North America against each other to someone who not only wanted to be the face of AEW but help it grow in the process.

However, during a recent appearance on the SI Media podcast, MJF revealed that he has not signed an extension, a new deal, or anything in between. The AEW World Champion even compared the recent reports to other leaks that have come out in recent years about the likes of Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, and Tony Khan.

"I’ve been saying the same thing [about my contract expiration date]. I never lied. January 1st, 2024. When stuff like that gets leaked out, it makes me laugh because I remember something leaked out about Cody [Rhodes] having secretly re-signed and then he showed up [in WWE]. Something got leaked out about, you know, CM Punk and Tony Khan or you know… I think fans leak out things that they want to be true. I love AEW, I wanna stay in AEW. After this pay-per-view [Worlds End], it’s time to assess the situation for a professional setting. So… not yet [I haven’t re-signed]," said Friedman. [H/T: POST Wrestling]

Will MJF finish 2023 as the AEW World Champion?

With the 'Bidding War of 2024' seemingly back on, all eyes will be on the Nassau Memorial Veterans Coliseum on December 30th as AEW presents their final pay-per-view event of the year, Worlds End.

MJF is set to be in the main event of the show as he will defend his AEW World Championship against Samoa Joe for the second time this year. Max managed to escape with the victory in their first meeting at the Grand Slam edition of Dynamite back in September, but a lot has changed since then.

For starters, Samoa Joe is currently looking out for the AEW World Champion as he not only wants him at 100% for their match but also wants to keep The Devil and his goons away from Max as a show of good faith.

Joe initially told MJF that he was willing to stand side-by-side with him against Bullet Club Gold if he got a rematch, so by keeping The Devil at bay, Joe is able to keep his pay-per-view main event intact.

