Tony Khan gets candid about MJF’s AEW future

AEW President Tony Khan has shared some candid comments about the future of Maxwell Jacob Friedman in All Elite Wrestling.

MJF has been off television since losing the World Championship to Samoa Joe at Worlds End pay-per-view on December 30. Friedman's defeat to the Samoan Submission Machine ended his reign at 406 days.

The subsequent betrayal of Adam Cole and assault from the Undisputed Kingdom made matters worse for The Salt of the Earth, who was laid out by the villainous stable. It has been reported since that MJF is recovering from multiple injuries.

Speaking in an interview with SportsGrid, Tony Khan addressed the future of MJF in his promotion. The All Elite President praised Friedman for his work as a world champion and expressed his desire to have him back in the company.

"Well, it's something to keep an eye on with MJF," Khan said. "He's a great wrestler for AEW and has been a great world champion. He was very injured and I would love to have MFJ back anytime and we'll see what happens here." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Tony Khan praised MJF as one of AEW's great "homegrown" stars

MJF has established himself as one of the most compelling wrestlers in the world. He signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2019, and his work in the company has consistently engaged fans and critics alike. Tony Khan recently voiced his praise of Friedman as one of the promotion's finest homegrown stars.

Speaking on the Going Ringside podcast, Tony Khan shared his comments on Friedman and his work since the earliest days of the promotion.

"I can say that MJF certainly has been a great part of AEW for the first five years. And through those five years, certainly, he's been one of our great homegrown stars...and he's somebody we really value and I would love to have MJF in AEW in the future, should the contractual situation allow."

Following his loss to Samoa Joe, he was removed from the roster page, fueling speculations about his future in the company. The star's AEW contract expired in early 2024, and his contract status has been left unclear.

It remains to be seen whether MJF re-signs with Tony Khan's company or not.

