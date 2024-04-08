Cody Rhodes sends a message for MJF after WrestleMania 40

Cody Rhodes just had an important message for MJF after winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40.

Rhodes has had a rollercoaster of a time these past months. After winning the Men's Royal Rumble match and challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Championship, the odds just kept stacking up thanks to The Rock. To finish off The Bloodline once and for all, Cody agreed to face The Great One and Reigns in a tag team match alongside Seth Rollins on Night One of Show of Shows. However, The American Nightmare and The Visionary failed to defeat the Samoan faction, which meant his title match against The Tribal Chief would be contested under Bloodline Rules.

However, despite the impossible odds, Cody managed to finally end the historic reign of Roman Reigns and finish his story in the process. Following the win, Rhodes made an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show where he gave a shoutout to former AEW star MJF.

"You know, you gotta stand by your guy, you know what I'm saying. You gotta stand by your boy. MJF's my boy. Shoutout to MJF," said Cody.

Cody Rhodes and MJF worked together during the early days of AEW. They both briefly had a feud between late 2019 and early 2020. Friedman is currently is free agent as he mentioned multiple times last year that his contract with All Elite Wrestling ended on December 31, 2023.

Cody Rhodes opened up on his victory at WrestleMania 40

Cody Rhodes' match at WrestleMania almost didn't happen at one point. However, the WWE Universe was determined as ever to see him main event on The Grandest Stage of Them All and they let their voices be heard.

Following his big win at WrestleMania 40, Cody has been busy giving interviews and speaking about his victory last night in Philadelphia. The former AEW EVP also spoke on TODAY where he stated that this win was validating because it came into existence because of the fans.

"Oh! It feels just so sweet and it's validating because this main-event of yesterday's WrestleMania 40 was totally willed into existence by the fans. We were gonna go one way, thinking The Rock vs. Roman Reigns. They made it clear they wanted something else and we got to the finish line. Extremely validating." [From 0:46 to 01:06]

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Cody as the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

