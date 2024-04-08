Cody Rhodes opens up about his WrestleMania XL match against Roman Reigns

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes recently spoke about how his match with Roman Reigns came together on the Road to WrestleMania XL.

On Night Two of WrestleMania 40, The American Nightmare faced his arch-rival, The Tribal Chief in a singles match. Rhodes came out alongside his wife, Brandi Rhodes. After a back-and-forth brawl, the bout was full of twists and turns, as we witnessed Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Seth Rollins interfere, ending with John Cena, The Rock, and The Undertaker's appearances. Finally, it was The American Nightmare's turn to taste victory, hitting a Cross Rhodes Trinity, to pick up the win.

While speaking in an interview on TODAY, the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion mentioned how the plans were changed keeping in mind the fans' desire. He added how sweet the feeling of victory is, and he owes it entirely to the fans.

"Oh! It feels just so sweet and it's validating because this main-event of yesterday's WrestleMania 40 was totally willed into existence by the fans. We were gonna go one way, thinking The Rock vs. Roman Reigns. They made it clear they wanted something else and we got to the finish line. Extremely validating." [From 0:46 to 01:06]

NXT Superstar Dijak spoke about fans booing Cody Rhodes in the future

WWE NXT Superstar Dijak recently shared his opinion following Cody Rhodes's victory at WrestleMania XL.

He took to social media, to assert that the fans will not support The American Nightmare someday. The former RAW star further stated that when the fans do boo him out of the building, then he will quote his own statement and tell the WWE Universe about how he was correct all this while.

"It won’t be tomorrow; it won’t be next week; it won’t be next month, might not even be next year… But one day you guys are gonna turn so hard on Cody and boo his a** out of the building, and when that day comes, all I’m going to do is reference this post and tell you I was right," wrote Dijak.

It would be exciting to see how things will change for Cody Rhodes in the upcoming days.

