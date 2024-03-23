Unfortunate Update on MJF- Reports

Former AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) has been out of action since the Worlds End pay-per-view last year, where he lost the World Championship to Samoa Joe. Following the defeat, MJF suffered a beatdown from the hands at the hands of Roderick Strong, Matt Taven, and Wardlow, who revealed themselves to be The Devil's Masked Men, with Adam Cole revealing himself as The Devil.

MJF was written off TV due to real-life injuries, and recent comments from Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp suggest that the 28-year-old might be in for extended downtime.

During a recent Q&A session on Fightful Select, Sean Ross Sapp commented on the former ROH World Tag Team Champion's current status.

“Still healing up; I know some things were progressing slower than what they anticipated, but he [MJF] was always planned for some time off anyway, from what I understood. I don’t know if that was once the injury started to happen, but it had become clear by a month out of that pay-per-view, Worlds End, that he was going to have a pretty extended amount of time out," Sean Ross said.

Fans are convinced MJF is headed to WWE

While there are reports about MJF's injury, fans are convinced the AEW star might be headed to WWE. It all started when Cody Rhodes used the term ''Salt of the Earth'' during one of his promos.

Fans immediately caught on to the fact that MJF used the same term during his promos.

MJF's profile was removed from the AEW roster page in January 2024, which intensified the speculations of him joining forces with the Stamford-based promotion. However, this is merely a speculation at this point.

It will be interesting to see when the former AEW World Champion returns to action inside the square circle.

