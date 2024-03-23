Why are fans convinced major AEW star could be heading to WWE following Cody Rhodes' address this week? 

This past Monday on WWE RAW, Cody Rhodes cut a promo in response to The Rock's concert on SmackDown. Apart from responding to The Rock, Cody sneaked in a reference that had fans convinced an AEW star could join the company. In this article, we take a look at what Cody said in his promo that got fans hyped up.

During Cody's promo on Monday night, he mentioned the phrase 'Salt of The Earth' when talking about The Rock. Salt of The Earth is the name of MJF's signature fujiwara armbar that he has used to defeat so many opponents. This statement has gotten so many fans conviced that MJF could be joining The American Nightmare in the WWE.

MJF has been missing since his loss to Samoa Joe at AEW Worlds End. Since then, AEW has removed MJF's profile from their website and there has been no mention of him or his return on television. MJF's unusual silence during his time away from the ring has also added to the speculation that he could possibly be headed to WWE. Check out some of the fans' comments:

One fans pointed out that MJF could dethrone Gunther within six months after debuting in WWE.

Another fan pointed out that MJF could help Cody Rhodes.

MJF has hinted that he would start a bidding war in 2024 between WWE and AEW

During the early stages of his AEW career, MJF boldly predicted that he would start a bidding war between WWE and AEW in 2024. He mentioned this during almost all his promos and constantly reminded Tony Khan how lucky he was to have him in the company.

It looks like his prediction might come true as MJF is now one of the biggest stars in professional wrestling, and with his contract status in the air, both WWE and AEW will surely get out their respective check books with the hopes to sign the former world champion.

MJF and AEW could also be utilizing this for storyline purposes and they could be working the fans into thinking that he is leaving the company by having his profile removed from the site.

MJF opened up on his friendship with Cody Rhodes

Many fans believe Rhodes was the catalyst responsible for MJF becoming the star he is today. The American Nightmare was MJF's first major feud in AEW. Cody Rhodes was also a big believer in the former AEW World Champion.

During an interview with The Players' Tribune, MJF revealed that he has a great friendship with his former colleague.

"We have a beautiful friendship, in a business where friends are like unicorns, and I’ll just leave it at that," MJF said.

It will be interesting to see if MJF does indeed leave AEW and join Cody Rhodes in WWE after starting a massive bidding war, as he had promised he would last year.

