AEW reportedly getting "more aggressive" in contract negotiations with top 3 stars 

The Elite are the very heart and soul of All Elite Wrestling. One could say that they are the foundation of AEW. They have been there from the start, and they have been the three guys who can be said to be the faces of the promotion. Kenny Omega is a former World Champion. The Young Bucks are former Tag Team Champions. The Elite are also the inaugural World Trios Champions.

With many contracts expiring next year, time is running out for Tony Khan to guarantee that The Elite stays with the promotion. Kenny Omega's contract was set to expire early this year, however, this has been extended due to his long injury period. He has also not guaranteed that he will be returning to the promotion. This could lead to the possibility that The Elite could sign a contract with a rival company if negotiations do not materialize.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AEW is getting ‘more aggressive’ in contract talks for The Elite. This is in order to avoid the possibility that The Elite could sign a contract with a rival company.

"AEW is getting more aggressive in trying to get the contracts of the Young Bucks & Kenny Omega completed." [H/T WON (subscription required)]

The Elite has just gone through a gruesome match against the Blackpool Combat Club, with the feud being far from over. Fans can only hope that Tony Khan secures the signatures of The Elite for the future.

Don Callis wants The Elite out of AEW

WWE veteran Don Callis has a plan to re-shape the landscape of AEW. His first goal is to remove The Elite from the equation. He has made steps toward his goal that have made shockwaves across the promotion. He cost Kenny Omega not one, but two important matches against the Blackpool Combat Club, and has found himself a new associate to help carry out his plans.

While speaking to Busted Open Radio, Don Callis talked about what he plans to do with his new associate Konosuke Takeshita, and why he is currently actively tormenting Kenny Omega.

“I am tortured by the fact, that I have a vision, and I can’t wait for it to come true, I really can’t,” Callis said. “I’m going to re-shape All Elite Wrestling, and I’m going to take The Elite out of All Elite Wrestling.” [H/T Fightful]

The future of The Elite in All Elite Wrestling is still a big question mark, but for now, they'll need to address the current problem at hand, which is Don Callis and the Blackpool Combat Club.

