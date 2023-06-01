WWE veteran wants The Elite out of AEW 

WWE veteran Don Callis has set his sights on changing AEW, as he did so with Kenny Omega in the past. However, he did the unthinkable and turned on his longtime friend and cost him his Steel Cage Match against Jon Moxley on the May 10th, 2023, episode of Dynamite.

From that point, the former WWE talent set out to make Kenny Omega's life miserable, even playing the victim card to earn sympathy from the fans. He also fired shot at Omega at Double or Nothing using Konesuke Takeshita. As if costing The Cleaner two important matches wasn't enough, he wants to completely decimate Omega and everyone close to him.

While speaking to Busted Open Radio, the WWE veteran discussed his betrayal of Omega and his alliance with Takeshita. He discusses why he now shifted to managing a different superstar.

"Why bring in Takeshita? He’s the future of AEW. He’s struggled since he’s been here, not to have great matches, but to consistently make good decisions. This kid had six matches in two days, and on 18 hours rest wrestled Bryan Danielson. Those just aren’t smart decisions that someone with representation makes. Those bad decisions are going to go away, and we’re going to see that Takeshita is the future of professional wrestling.”

He then stressed that his next big goal is to purge The Elite from AEW.

“I am tortured by the fact, that I have a vision, and I can’t wait for it to come true, I really can’t,” Callis said. “I’m going to re-shape All Elite Wrestling, and I’m going to take The Elite out of All Elite Wrestling.” [H/T Fightful]

On the latest edition of Dynamite, Callis set the deal straight on what's next for him and Konesuke Takeshita. He received much heat from the crowd, unlike any heel in recent AEW history.

WWE veteran Don Callis on who dragged Kenny Omega down in AEW

WWE veteran Don Callis had a straight-to-the-point statement to say, and this was that the Young Bucks dragged down Kenny Omega in AEW.

In an interview with Jim Ross for AEW that was aired before Double or Nothing, Callis revealed that the Young Bucks strayed Kenny Omega away from the goal he envisioned for him, and that led to him turning on his associate.

"The problem is the Bucks are like wood ticks. They attach themselves, and it’s like an infection, and all of a sudden, Kenny wants to do Trios matches. You know, I had a vision for myself and Kenny Omega that would be a modern day Heenan-Bockwinkel. Kenny chose to be one of the Three Stooges with the Young Bucks. I hate to say it. And I think those kids are great. They’re a generational tag team, but they’re not Kenny Omega.”

It looks as though this story is far from over, and it remains to be seen how things will pan out in the weeks to come.

How do you feel so far about Don Callis' heel turn? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

