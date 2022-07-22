AEW reportedly interested in former WWE announcer Mauro Ranallo

AEW has reportedly shown interest in signing former WWE announcer and commentator Mauro Ranallo.

Ranallo started commentary on SmackDown in January 2016. Being a crowd favorite for his wrestling knowledge, verbose descriptions and unmatched enthusiasm, he was unofficially dubbed 'The Voice of SmackDown'.

In March 2017, he disappeared from TV without explanation. It was later revealed that his absence was in-part caused by bullying from fellow commentator JBL. While Mauro never confirmed it himself, he did say that his mental health caused him to stave off TV and social media, hence his absence.

It should be noted here that he suffers from Bipolar Disorder. He later joined NXT as its lead commentator, being the voice of the black and gold brand for three years before his departure from the company in August 2020.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter was recently questioned on Twitter whether All Elite Wrestling has ever been considered Ranallo for a role in the company, to which he quote replied:

"There was a conversation with Ranallo's management some time back."

After his WWE release, Mauro Ranallo was the special guest commentator for the main event of IMPACT Wrestling's Rebellion pay-per-view on April 25 2021, which was a title vs title match between IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann and AEW World Champion Kenny Omega.

AEW also reportedly showed interest in legendary IMPACT announcer Mike Tenay

AEW might have been snooping around for legendary wrestling commentator Mike Tenay.

Tenay was the lead commentator for Total Nonstop Action (TNA), Now know as IMPACT. He was even labeled by company founder Jeff Jarrett as 'The Voice of The Fans'.

Prior to the formation of TNA, he worked with World Championship Wrestling (WCW) from 1994 up until the company shut its doors after being bought out by WWE in 2001.

In the same Twitter thread as the one about AEW's interest in Mauro Ranallo, Dave Meltzer was asked whether Tony Khan had spoken to Mike Tenay about a role in his company, to which Meltzer replied:

"They have not spoken directly. Before the company started someone in the company called but it was never followed up on and I have no idea why."

It seems like Tenay will not be working with Tony khan's company. With Mauro Ranallo's future looking uncertain, it looks like the company and the fans are satisfied with the current commentators.

