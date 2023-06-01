AEW reunites popular tag team on Dynamite

On the latest edition of AEW Dynamite, fans witnessed the long-awaited reunion of a beloved tag team of Hook and Jungle Boy "Jack Perry".

FTW Champion Hook made his presence felt as he interrupted Tony Schiavone in the ring, ready to address the crowd. However, before he could utter a word, he found himself facing an unexpected onslaught from Preston Vance, Dralistico, and Jose.

It was evident that these individuals, frustrated by their lack of opportunities, were determined to make a statement. Vance and Dralistico launched an attack on FTW Champion. But just when it seemed like all hope was lost, "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry stormed to the rescue, with a chair.

With a series of powerful strikes, Jungle Boy fended off Dralistico and Vance, while Jose found himself on the receiving end of a suplex from Hook.

Jungle Boy and Hook's reunion brought back fond memories for fans. Initially a one-time collaboration, their popularity led to an extended partnership. However, recent developments show both are pursuing individual journeys.

Jack Perry expressed his focus on solo success and championship aspirations in All Elite Wrestling. Their last tag team match was on January 25th on Dynamite against The Firm's Ethan Page and Matt Hardy. Despite their diverging paths, fans will always cherish their tag team moments.

Wrestling veteran Eric Bischoff criticizes AEW star Jungle Boy's match

During the Strictly Business podcast, Eric Bischoff criticized AEW's in-ring presentation. He specifically mentioned Jungle Boy's match against RUSH on 17th May edition of Dynamite.

Bischoff expressed his disappointment with what he perceived as a lack of quality in the wrestling, stating that 80 percent of in-ring presentation falls short.

“They failed on that because 80 percent of the in-ring presentation is less than. […] The Jungle Boy silly nonsense, I mean, there’s so much bad wrestling in AEW they don’t care about that,” Bischoff said.

Ultimately, the assessment of AEW's wrestling quality remains subjective, with fans and experts having differing perspectives.

What are your thoughts on Hook and Jungle Boy's reuniting? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

