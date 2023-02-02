Popular AEW tag team officially breaks up

The AEW tag team division will now officially be one more team short, as after the recent Dynamite, one of the most popular pairings has broken up. Rising stars Jungle Boy Jack Perry and HOOK have now officially gone their separate ways and will no longer team up together.

The stars' pairing was initially booked as a once-off pairing, but due to the overwhelmingly positive fan response, they continued to tag together. Unfortunately, it seems that their solo plans have now been taken front and center after Jungle Boy's recent AEW Dynamite promo.

Jack Perry recently alluded to being done with tag team wrestling for now, as he made his intentions clear to capture gold in AEW. The star also noted that for the rest of 2023, he'll be a solo act.

It's currently unclear what HOOK's next move will be, but fans have not been too happy with the star's booking over the past year. The two could likely team up again sometime next year, but for now, it seems like they both have bigger plans ahead.

WCW veteran Konnan has spoken out against AEW's booking of HOOK and even Jade Cargill

While Tony Khan's booking decisions were largely praised across the first two years of All Elite Wrestling, 2022 saw a sharp 180-degree turn in fan reactions. Notably, the stars that Khan put championships on like Jade Cargill or HOOK have been the center of fan displeasure.

During an episode of Keepin' It 100, Konnan voiced his frustrations with how Tony Khan has been handling the two promising stars.

"She [Jade Cargill] just keeps beating nobodies. It's like when they had HOOK last week beat that nobody. It's like, he gonna fight anybody with any name recognition? Okay you know you have pushed them, you've done a good job of pushing them. Now let's go," Konnan said. (00:25 onward).

With Jack Perry's new resolution for the year, will Tony Khan focus on similar changes in either HOOK or Jade Cargill? Both stars are notably still undefeated, but could that change in 2023?

