"Is he gonna fight anybody with any name recognition?" - Konnan unhappy with WWE veteran's son's AEW booking 

Wrestling veteran Konnan is seemingly unhappy with several booking decisions in AEW, as he recently took WWE legend Taz's son as an example.

Taz's son, Hook, is the reigning FTW Champion. The young star has already been established as an indomitable force in the ring, taking down every opponent he has ever faced. However, the majority of his matches have been against jobbers, allowing him to build up an impressive undefeated streak.

TBS Champion Jade Cargill has also been given a similar treatment in AEW. Despite being showcased as a major star, she is yet to face off against former Women's Champion Britt Baker. In a recent episode of Keepin' it 100, Konnan pointed out the shoddy booking decisions regarding the two talents.

"She just keeps beating nobodies. It's like when they had Hook last week beat that nobody. It's like, bro, is he gonna fight anybody with any name recognition? Okay you know you have pushed them, you've done a good job of pushing them. Now let's go." (0:25 - 0:43)

With Britt Baker currently in a feud with Saraya, it remains to be seen if she will cross paths with Jade Cargill in the future.

Former WWE Manager Jim Cornette also commented on Hook's current storyline in AEW

Hook recently allied with former Tag Team Champion Jungle Boy, which prompted a comment from wrestling veteran Jim Cornette.

While Konnan is not impressed with how the future looks for Hook, Jim Cornette has expressed admiration for the WWE veteran's son. In a recent episode of the Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette spoke about Hook's in-ring persona, as well as commenting on the new feud with The Firm in AEW.

“We like Hook. He’s got a different style, he looks like he’s in shape, he took his s**t seriously, he’s got the brooding troubled youth look, I don’t know what that says about Taz’s parenting skills, but why would these heels run from one guy who wasn’t even particularly being menacing? But apparently now we know Hook and Jungle Boy are both babyfaces and have a mutual respsect for each other.” [2:07:57-2:08:36]

Hook and Jungle Boy took down Lee Moriarty and Big Bill this week on Dynamite during a tag-team match. Given how strong they look as a team, fans can expect some exceptional matches from the AEW duo in the future.

