"He took his s**t seriously" - Jim Cornette impressed by WWE legend's son's 'brooding troubled youth' look on AEW Dynamite

Wrestling legend Jim Cornette has weighed in on how he feels about one of AEW's rising stars, the "Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil," Hook.

Taz's son has been absent from TV for the past few weeks. He has only wrestled twice since his special attraction tag team match on the "Grand Slam" edition of Rampage with Action Bronson against Angelo Parker and Matt Menard.

However, that all changed on the "Winter is Coming" edition of Dynamite. Hook made a surprise appearance coming to the aid of "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry after he was beaten down by The Firm.

While he was a little bit confused as to why three members of The Firm ran from him so quickly, Jim Cornette stated on the Jim Cornette Experience that he is a fan of Hook and his presence. He opined that these characteristics might be attributed to Taz's parenting skills:

“We like Hook. He’s got a different style, he looks like he’s in shape, he took his s**t seriously, he’s got the brooding troubled youth look, I don’t know what that says about Taz’s parenting skills, but why would these heels run from one guy who wasn’t even particularly being menacing? But apparently now we know Hook and Jungle Boy are both babyfaces and have a mutual respsect for each other.” [2:07:57-2:08:36]

What does the future hold for Hook and Jack Perry? Only time will tell!

In case you missed it, you can check out the AEW Rampage results here.

Hook recently celebrated his one year anniversary in AEW

It's incredible to think that the "Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil" has been in AEW since December 2020. But it wasn't until his in-ring debut in December 2021 that Hook really broke onto the scene.

Hook faced Fuego Del Sol on the December 10th 2021 edition of Rampage and immediately captured the hearts and minds of fans with his no-nonsense style. It is now one year since his match against Fuego Del Sol and Hook is still undefeated in AEW with a very impressive record of sixteen wins and zero losses.

Hook also captured his first piece of gold in 2022 as well, defeating Ricky Starks for the FTW Championship in July. The title has now been held by Hook and his father Taz during its lifespan.

