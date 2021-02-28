AEW Revolution 2021: Casino Tag Team Royale rules revealed

AEW's next PPV, Revolution, will occur on March 7th at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The PPV match card currently has eight matches, and one of them is a massive Casino Tag Team Royale.

The winner will receive a future match at the AEW World Tag Team Championship, and AEW has now announced the rules for the match. The match's order would be selected by lottery, and as expected, two teams will kick off the contest.

A new team will join the fray every ninety seconds, and a team would be eliminated only when both members are dumped over the top rope.

Given below are the rules as revealed by AEW:

Order if entry is selected by lottery

Two teams will start the match

Every 90 seconds, a new tag team will enter the match

Individual eliminations occur when a competitor is thrown over the top rope, and both feet touch the floor.

Tag teams are eliminated when both competitors have been ruled out of the match

The match will continue until there is only one competitor/team remaining

The winning team will earn a shot at the AEW World Tag Team Champion

AEW Revolution 2021 Match Card

Revolution's match card is littered with several gimmick matches, and on paper, the event has all the makings of being a memorable show.

Here is the match card with one episode of Dynamite left to go:

Kenny Omega (C) (w/ Don Callis) vs. Jon Moxley (Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch for the AEW World Championship) Team Taz (Brian Cage & Ricky Starks) vs. Darby Allin & Sting (Street Fight) The Young Bucks (C) vs. The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho & MJF) (AEW World Tag Team Championship match) Adam Page vs. Matt Hardy (Big Money Match - Winner would get the loser's first-quarter earnings of 2021) Miro & Kip Sabian (w/ Penelope Ford) vs. Best Friends (Orange Cassidy & Chuck Taylor) (Tag Team Match) Casino Tag Team Royale (Winner gets a future shot at the AEW Tag Team Championship) - Bear Country vs. The Butcher & The Blade vs.Alex Reynolds & John Silver vs. Private Party vs. Santana & Ortiz vs. Evil Uno & Stu Grayson vs. Top Flight Hikaru Shida (C) vs. AEW Women's Championship Eliminator Tournament Winner (AEW Women's World Championship Match) Cody Rhodes (with Arn Anderson) vs. Lance Archer (with Jake Roberts) vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Preston "10" Vance or Max Caster vs. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. TBA (Face of the Revolution Ladder Match for a future shot at the AEW TNT Championship Match)

What are your predictions for the PPV? Let us know in the comments section.