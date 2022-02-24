×
Chris Jericho set to face 20-year wrestling veteran at AEW Revolution

Chris Jericho's opponent for AEW Revolution is confirmed on Dynamite.
Chris Jericho's opponent for AEW Revolution is confirmed on Dynamite.
Modified Feb 24, 2022 09:28 AM IST
The match card for AEW Revolution continued to take shape on this week's edition of Dynamite. After weeks of verbal and physical altercations, it has finally been made official that "The Mad King" Eddie Kingston will face "The Influencer" Chris Jericho at Revolution.

Kingston and Jericho have been in each other's throats for many weeks. On this week's Dynamite, they faced off in the ring and traded verbal shots at each other.

Kingston made fun of Jericho for milking his theme song. The latter responded that Eddie did not have what it takes to win the big one. The latter said that at Revolution, he did not want the mimosa match Jericho or the Jericho that got thrown out of the cage by MJF.

He particularly wanted the AEW World Champion Chris Jericho, the one that turned WCW upside down and the one that Triple H hated, or else Kingston would eat him alive.

It's official: @MadKing1981 will face @IAmJericho at the #AEWRevolution PPV LIVE March 6! https://t.co/dcdsYlGbsf

Eddie Kingston returned on last week's AEW Dynamite

Eddie Kingston was away due to an injury. Still, he made his much-awaited return on last week's edition of Dynamite during the tag-team match between Santana and Ortiz and Chris Jericho and Jake Hager.

Pride N Powerful came out as the winners thanks to Kingston's timely distraction. After the match, Jericho ran down the entrance to fight Kingston.

Eddie Kingston has had several main event matches in All Elite Wrestling, including matches against Jon Moxley and CM Punk, but The Mad King has always come up short. This led Jericho to claim that Eddie could never win the big one.

Can Eddie finally get over this hurdle and beat Chris Jericho? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

Edited by Angana Roy
