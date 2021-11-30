AEW star reveals who had the better physique among Ricky Steamboat and Hulk Hogan

Ricky Steamboat and Hulk Hogan are two of the greatest icons in wrestling history. AEW star Ricky Starks had his say on who had the better physique among the two legends.

Meng's Mullet @MengsMullet You gotta be pretty confident in your physique to pose next to Steamboat. Hogan looks great but Steamboat is shredded, and his posing is better. You gotta be pretty confident in your physique to pose next to Steamboat. Hogan looks great but Steamboat is shredded, and his posing is better. https://t.co/Gk8W8GzvYD

According to the FTW Champion, The Dragon possessed the superior physique.

"steamboat had the better physique by far"- Ricky Starks tweeted.

The tweet from 'Absolute' Ricky Starks was in response to a Twitter user sharing a video of Ricky Steamboat and Hulk Hogan flexing. While the Hulkster was built like a truck, Steamboat was objectively more shredded. That appealed to Ricky Starks, as he gave his verdict on who was the better-built athlete.

The Immortal and The Dragon are legends for almost diametrically opposite reasons. While Hulk Hogan became arguably the biggest sensation in wrestling history through charisma and character work, Ricky Steamboat won over audiences worldwide through his wrestling ability. His trilogy of matches against Ric Flair is still watched and studied as the pinnacle of how great wrestling can be.

AEW has brought many legends to their show, like Bret Hart, Arn Anderson, Tully Blanchard, Sting and Konnan. Perhaps a future AEW appearance for Ricky Steamboat won't be entirely out of the realm of possibility.

Tony Khan has banned Hulk Hogan from AEW

While we can hope for a Ricky Steamboat appearance in AEW in the future, there's no chance that we see Hulk Hogan in Tony Khan's company. Khan has made that perfectly clear.

Hogan came under fire after a racist controversy when he made controversial and insensitive remarks in a video, which was eventually made public. WWE terminated his legends contract (before eventually mending things in 2018) but Tony Khan hasn't forgotten any of it.

"What he said on the tape, long before George Floyd, I've told people I can't work with Hulk Hogan," Khan said. "How can I look my Black friends, football players, employees in the face or myself in the mirror after the things he said and has never given an adequate apology for. He can't blame what he said on tape on the dangers of social media."

Tony Khan proceeded to ban Linda Hogan from AEW as well, after she made controversial remarks following the George Floyd incident.

