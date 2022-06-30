Who won the first-ever AEW Royal Rampage? (Spoilers)

AEW Rampage is set to feature the first-ever Royal Rampage match to determine a challenger for Jon Moxley. However, since the show is pre-taped, the #1 contender for the world championship has already been crowned.

Moxley recently won the Interim AEW World Championship after a brutal bout against NJPW's Hiroshi Tanahashi. While the announcement of the Royal Rampage match came out of nowhere, it was clearly meant to set up some competition for The Purveyor of Violence.

According to a report from PWInsider, the Blood and Guts ring set-up was used for the Royal Rampage match. Twenty competitors were divided into two groups for the bout and had to eliminate each other according to Battle Royal rules. Brody King eliminated former TNT Champion Darby Allin in the end to secure the victory.

With the House of Black member picking up the victory, the faction will likely begin a feud against the Blackpool Combat Club leading up to the championship match. However, at the time of writing, the contest is yet to be announced, meaning fans will have to wait to see Jon Moxley take on Brody King.

Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley recently had some heartfelt praise for fellow BCC member Bryan Danielson

During Forbidden Door's post-show media scrum, Jon Moxley shared his honest opinion of Bryan Danielson, in what can be seen as a slight break of character.

"For my money, and my opinion, the greatest professional wrestler to ever live is Bryan Danielson and it's crazy... he's my partner," Moxley said. "He's one of my favorite wrestlers ever. Right up there with my all-time favorite like Bret Hart and stuff and then there's Bryan, my friend, who's like all eco-friendly and s***." (14:48 onward)

It's currently unclear when The American Dragon will be cleared for in-ring competition. However, considering that the star personally announced his replacement for Forbidden Door last week, he might not be far off.

