Chad Gable's "friends" in AEW want him to leave WWE – Reports

A recent report had shed light on a few of Chad Gable's friends in AEW wanting him to depart WWE and jump ship to Tony Khan's promotion.

It's no secret that Gable is one of the most underutilized stars in WWE, whose technical abilities in the ring are arguably the best in the company. However, for more reasons than one, Chad Gable hasn't been able to break through and achieve singles success in WWE.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio reports that owing to his lack of success in WWE, a few of Gable's close friends want him to join AEW. The report also suggests that Chad Gable's friends believe that AEW would be a better fit for his talents than WWE ever was.

As part of the WWE Draft on last week's SmackDown, Gable and his American Alpha tag team partner, Otis, was traded to RAW. Despite being an entertaining duo, Gable and Otis are yet to capture the tag team gold.

A move to Monday nights could work in their favor as the heel duo could feud with babyface RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle.

Chad Gable moving to AEW seems unlikely anytime soon

A few months back, former AEW Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood had fueled speculation about Chad Gable's WWE contract expiring soon. This led fans to believe that Gable joining AEW is only a matter of time.

However, this was quashed by a report that emerged a few weeks later. According to it, Chad Gable's WWE deal wasn't expiring anytime soon, and that there was "plenty of time" remaining on his current contract.

It's safe to say that there's still a long way to go before Gable could take things into his hands and possibly choose AEW as his next destination.

