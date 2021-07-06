Backstage news on Chad Gable's WWE contract status - Reports

A few months ago, Dax Harwood of AEW implied that Chad Gable's WWE contract would be expiring relatively soon. Since then, there hasn't been any news about the contract, but a new report shines some light on the situation.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, the tweet from Harwood was actually made "in jest," as Chad Gable has "plenty of time" remaining on his current WWE contract.

In hindsight, it makes sense that nothing happened at the end of May; Harwood originally implied that Gable's WWE contract would come to an end at that time.

Chad Gable still has "plenty of time" remaining on his WWE contract

Chad Gable and Otis in WWE

Chad Gable has been consistently featured on SmackDown in recent months alongside his tag team partner, Otis. The duo has been working their way up the tag team rankings and will most likely challenge for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship at some point this summer.

The Alpha Academy has been a nice change of pace for Gable as he looks to continue his transition from the "Shorty G" character that garnered plenty of criticism.

While Chad Gable might still be with WWE for now, several AEW talents told Sean Ross Sapp that if Gable were free and clear of WWE, they would heavily push to get the talented performer into All Elite Wrestling.

What are your thoughts on Chad Gable's contract status with WWE? Are you happy to hear that he won't be going anywhere anytime soon? Sound off in the comments below.

Check out SK Wrestling's YouTube channel for WWE Superstar interviews, backstage stories & more.

Check out SK Wrestling's YouTube channel for WWE Superstar interviews, backstage stories & more.

Edited by Colin Tessier