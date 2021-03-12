Dax Harwood implies that a WWE Superstar's deal is up very soon

Are Chad Gable's WWE days numbered? AEW's Dax Harwood certainly seems to think so.

Monday afternoon on Twitter, the WWE Universe witnessed a quick back and forth conversation between Gable and his current tag team partner Otis where Gable referred to Otis as his "#1 guy."

Harwood, of the AEW tag team FTR and former WWE tag team known as The Revival, couldn't help himself by responding with the following on Twitter:

Wait, what's all this #1 talk?! I know you're not allowed to respond to me publicly for about 2 more months, but c'mon man! HE'S your #1?!

While some might see this as playful banter among friends, two important tidbits are coming out of Harwood's tweet. First, he implies that WWE talent is no longer allowed to interact with AEW talent on Twitter. If that is truly the case, that's completely ridiculous.

Second, Harwood states that Gable's WWE contract will be expiring in two months. Something that most certainly wasn't common knowledge before this tweet was sent.

Is Chad Gable leaving WWE for AEW?

Gable hasn't tweeted since his response to Otis on Monday, certainly bringing validity to Harwood's claims.

The following day, Harwood threw another log on the fire, suggesting he would love to have another tag team match against Gable and his old tag team partner Jason Jordan. Tweeting out:

Maybe we should run this one back soon...

Jordan hasn't competed inside a wrestling ring since January of 2018 after suffering a serious neck injury. While his current status at this time is unknown, if American Alpha were able to make the leap together to AEW later this year, it would bolster an already incredible tag team division.

Is Harwood just poking the wrestling fans on Twitter, or does he know something that we don't? We'll find out in about two months.

Would you like to see Chad Gable in AEW? Do you think WWE will ever give him a proper push due to his size? Let us know, sounding off in the comments section below.