AEW rumored for another "blockbuster" event, name potentially leaked

AEW is moving forward with plans for a top faction and a new signature happening. Tony Khan is headed into his seventh annual Double Or Nothing PPV, but before that, the inaugural Spring BreakThru specials will be held, with Fyter Fest and other marquee events on the schedule. New information has just revealed plans for yet another special event, along with a faction update.
All Elite Wrestling has featured TV specials since its launch in 2019. Last year featured 13 Dynamite specials, starting with Homecoming and wrapping up with Dynamite on 34th Street, with Blood & Guts and Grand Slam happening in between. Khan put on Fight for The Fallen and Maximum Carnage earlier this year, along with Collision Homecoming. There were four Collision specials in 2024, including the One Year Anniversary show, Grand Slam, Winter Is Coming, and Christmas Collision.
Khan and his team are apparently planning a blockbuster of a summer. Officials filed to trademark "AEW Summer Blockbuster" on April 14, according to United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) records. This is believed to be an upcoming special event or a series of events, but nothing has been confirmed yet. General pro wrestling event use is listed in the filing under the use description.
"Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services in the nature of live professional wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of professional wrestling programs and events."
AEW also filed to trademark "Paragon" on April 14. Last week's Dynamite saw Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, and Roderick Strong re-form The Undisputed Era as The Paragon. The Use Description on the USPTO filing shows general pro wrestling use.
"Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a group or individual professional wrestlers; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a group or individual professional wrestlers; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services in the nature of live professional wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of professional wrestling programs and events."
AEW originally filed to trademark "Paragon" in January 2022, and a logo was included. The filing was abandoned in April of that year as creative plans changed.
AEW Dynamite: Spring BreakThru updated lineup
All Elite Wrestling will present its inaugural Spring BreakThru Dynamite episode tomorrow from MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston, MA. Below is the updated lineup:
- Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Women's Semi-final: Mercedes Moné vs. Athena
- Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Men's Quarter-final: Adam Page vs. Wild Card entrant
- Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Men's Semi-final: Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita
- World Tag Team Championship: The Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. Gates of Agony
- World Trios Championship: The Death Riders (c) vs. The Opps
The first-ever Spring BreakThru edition of Collision will then air live from the same venue on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET via TNT and Max. FTR vs. Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong is being teased, and the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament is expected to continue.