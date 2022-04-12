"We are better than these clowns" - AEW star Aaron Solow sends a message to NJPW faction

AEW star Aaron Solow recently took to Twitter to send a message to his rivals ahead of their match at NJPW's Windy City Riot event in the United States.

Aaron Solow is set to team up with Factory members Nick Comoroto and QT Marshall to take on The LA Dojo comprising of Karl Fredericks, Yuya Uemura and Clark Connors in a six-man tag team match at Windy City Riot.

Solow had some strong words for their opponents. The Factory member stated that he knows for a fact that his team is better than The LA Dojo and on Saturday, they will prove it.

Here's what Solow had to say:

"We already know we’re better than these clowns, we’ll prove it on Saturday. See you Losers in Chicago."

You can check out the tweet below:

Aaron Solow is heavily inspired by AEW star Chris Jericho

In an interview with Inside the Ropes in 2020, Aaron Solow talked about some of the wrestlers that inspired him to get into the business. Solow took the names of wrestlers such as Tatanka and former WWE world champion Shawn Michaels.

However, Aaron said that his favorite wrestler of all time was the first-ever AEW World Champion Chris Jericho.

"As I got older and Chris Jericho started coming on WCW, I loved Jericho and to this day, Jericho’s my favourite wrestler," said Solow. [H/T Inside the Ropes]

The Factory member also spoke about his time working with Jericho in All Elite Wrestling, saying that the entire experience has been cool and surreal.

"Chris Jericho has been great, just really amazing. He watched a match of mine and talked to me about it afterwards, and at the time, as it’s happening, I’m just like, ‘Wow, this is really cool.’ I really appreciated getting feedback from someone who I think is the best ever to do it." H/T Inside the Ropes

Aaron Solow has done great work alongside Nick Comoroto and QT Marshall in The Factory. A win at Windy City Riot will surely help them build some momentum and bring them into contention for a push in AEW.

Who is your pick to win this Saturday? Let us know in the comments.

Why did The Undertaker not mention Mick Foley in his speech? The experts weigh in right here.

Edited by Debottam Saha