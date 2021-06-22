AEW's Andrade El Idolo files for a new trademark

AEW's newest acquisition, Andrade El Idolo, is looking to establish his post-WWE legacy. On June 17, the Mexican star filed trademark rights to his in-ring name with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) through trademark attorney Michael E. Dockins.

Andrade El Idolo recently stunned the wrestling world by making a shocking appearance in Tony Khan's promotion. The Mexican star seems to have joined forces with famous manager Vickie Guerrero.

The term was filed for the entertainment and clothing category. Below is the description for that:

"International Class 025: Hats; Shirts; Socks; Bandanas; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts. Intent to Use: The applicant has a bona fide intention, and is entitled, to use the mark in commerce on or in connection with the identified goods/services."

"International Class 041: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes."

Who will be Andrade El Idolo's first opponent on AEW Dynamite?

Andrade El Idolo didn't waste any time elaborating on his plans and expressed his desire to become the new face of All Elite Wrestling.

Last week on Dynamite, the Mexican star was interviewed by veteran commentator Jim Ross. Andrade has made his intentions clear about chasing both the TNT and AEW Championships.

Fans have been desperately wanting to know about his first opponent in AEW. In all likelihood, Kenny Omega seems to be his upcoming opponent.

He accepted the challenge! Mexico see you in #TriplemaniaXXIX August 14.

El acepto el gran reto de #ElIdolo Mexico 🇲🇽 listo para TRIPLEMANIA XXIX 14 de agosto en la Arena ciudad de México @luchalibreaaa #AndradeVsOmega Main Event? Lucha Estrella? 👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/sLOrr68pYv — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) May 19, 2021

In fact, Andrade El Idolo is scheduled to challenge Kenny Omega for the AAA Championship at TripleMania XXIX this August.

If the Mexican star manages to defeat The Cleaner, then AEW can capitalize on a readymade storyline. The company can make their bout a Winner Takes All title vs. title match.

This will certainly bring more eyeballs to the product. If the company wants to draw better viewership numbers, they need to pull the trigger on this storyline sooner rather than later.

Do you think the Mexican star should challenge Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship? Sound off in the comments section below.

