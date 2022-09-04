AEW star Andrade El Idolo has one-word reaction to surprising betrayal at WWE Clash at the Castle

AEW star Andrade El Idolo had one thing to say after Dominik Mysterio's shocking heel turn at WWE Clash at the Castle.

Dominik Mysterio was ringside for his father's battle alongside Edge against the Judgment Day, represented by Damian Priest and Finn Balor. In the build-up to this match, fans had seen cracks form between Rey and Dominik Mysterio, with the latter showing jealousy towards Edge for being selected as his father's tag partner for the UK event.

Edge and Mysterio picked up the win, thanks to some assistance from Dominik. After the match, the three celebrated together in the ring. The celebrations were abruptly cut short when the younger Mysterio delivered a low blow on Edge and a vicious lariat on his own father.

Seemingly severing ties with his father has drawn the adulation of Mexican wrestling icon and AEW star Andrade.

El Idolo took to Twitter to react to the betrayal, saying 'genial', which can mean brilliant when translated from Spanish to English.

What did fans have to say to the former WWE star after his comment?

Naturally, a former WWE talent commenting on something occurring at a major WWE event is sure to get the fans talking.

Andrade has been the center of his own speculation regarding his future in wrestling, despite being under contract with AEW. That didn't stop the majority of fans in the comments from making their feelings clear on the matter, as a sizeable chunk called for El Idolo to return:

Andrade remains tied to the promotion as the real-life husband of Charlotte Flair. Flair is not only a pioneer of the women's division, but she remains one of the most prominent stars on the roster. Perhaps they could reunite sooner rather than later.

It remains to be seen in what direction Dominik Mysterio goes in now.

