AEW's Andrade El Idolo sends a bold warning to his opponent at Road Rager

AEW's newest major acquisition, Andrade El Idolo, is 24 hours away from making his much-anticipated in-ring debut on the Road Rager edition of AEW Dynamite.

The Mexican star will face Matt Sydal, who interrupted him unintentionally during last week's episode when Andrade and Vickie Guerrero were about to make a special announcement. Upon feeling disrespected, Andrade challenged Matt Sydal to a match at the Road Rager show.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, the former WWE United States Champion posted a picture of a swimming pool in the hotel where he is supposedly staying. In the caption, he stated that Matt Sydal has only a day to think if he really wants to face him. He further warned that he's going to teach Matt Sydal a lesson about respect.

"Good morning Miami! 1 day for my amazing debut. Matt something ⁦⁦⁦@MattSydal You have a day to think if you really want to face me and I will give you a great example how you should respect me especially because I am an elite superstar. ⁦@AEW #RoadRager," wrote Andrade El Idolo.

Good morning Miami!1 day for my amazing debut.Matt something ⁦⁦⁦@MattSydal⁩ You have a day to think if you really want to face me and I will give you a great example how you should respect me especially because I am an elite superstar. ⁦@AEW⁩ #RoadRager 👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/Uk7eZBDJgf — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) July 6, 2021

Meanwhile, Matt Sydal hasn't responded to his tweet yet. However, it's fair to say that he'd like to spoil the most important night of Andrade El Idolo's AEW career by defeating him.

What else is on the card for the Road Rager edition of AEW Dynamite?

The Young Bucks in AEW

AEW has done a commendable job in making the Road Rager episode feel like a mini-pay-per-view event. Apart from Andrade El Idolo's debut match, the show will feature a South Beach Strap match between Cody Rhodes and QT Marshall.

In another stipulation-based bout, the Young Bucks will put their AEW Tag Team Championships on the line against Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo in a street fight.

A Trios match will also take place, as Wardlow and FTR will take on Jake Hager, Santana and Ortiz. Plus, AEW star Orange Cassidy and Kris Statlander will take on The Bunny and The Blade in a mixed tag team match.

Last but not least, there will be a special segment between Chris Jericho and MJF. As announced last week, the leader of the Pinnacle, MJF will lay down a few stipulations that Chris Jericho must accept in order to get a match with him.

Do you think Andrade will be victorious in his first match this week? Which match do you think will steal the show this week? Sound off in the comment section below.

