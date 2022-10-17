Create

[Photo] Andrade El Idolo shares a stunning vacation picture with Charlotte Flair amid their absences from AEW and WWE

By Jayakrishna Dasappan
Modified Oct 17, 2022 07:35 AM IST
Andrade El Idolo
AEW star Andrade El Idolo and multi-time WWE Women's Champion Charlotte Flair

Popular AEW star Andrade El Idolo and his wife, multi-time WWE Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, shared a stunning picture of themselves enjoying their vacation. The couple has been absent from television for a while.

Ever since dropping the SmackDown Women's Title to Ronda Rousey in an 'I Quit' match at WrestleMania Backlash, Charlotte Flair has not been part of WWE television.

Meanwhile, Andrade was set to face Dark Order's 10 in a 'Mask vs. Career' match a couple of weeks ago at AEW Rampage. Unfortunately, due to a backstage altercation between him and Sammy Guevara, the match was canceled. El Idolo has not appeared on AEW TV since.

For the past few days, both husband and wife have been sharing pictures and videos of them enjoying their vacation. Recently, Andrade El Idolo took to Twitter to share a picture of the couple on a yacht.

"Wife!!! @MsCharlotteWWE," Andrade tweeted.
Wife!!! @MsCharlotteWWE https://t.co/MTJRUGW1m6

Fans react to Andrade El Idolo's tweet

After seeing the couple enjoying their vacation, a majority of the wrestling world only had one question: "When are they coming back?"

Check out the responses below:

@AndradeElIdolo @MsCharlotteWWE When you both coming back to WWE

Fans mentioned they missed seeing Charlotte Flair on WWE and wanted her to return as soon as possible.

Tell her to come back please! twitter.com/andradeelidolo…
@AndradeElIdolo @MsCharlotteWWE When is she coming back @MsCharlotteWWE
@AndradeElIdolo @MsCharlotteWWE You guys need to cut this vacay shirt I miss the queen on my screen
@AndradeElIdolo @AckwldgeReigns @MsCharlotteWWE Tell her to come back pls! Have a nice day
@AndradeElIdolo @MsCharlotteWWE when will she be back because we miss her

A few people noted the couple's outfit and made their predictions about where they would show up.

@AndradeElIdolo @MsCharlotteWWE A lot of blue. Does this mean you are heading to Smackdown?
@AndradeElIdolo @MsCharlotteWWE Why is she wearing @The_MJF top?
@AndradeElIdolo @MsCharlotteWWE Oh no!!Burberry swim suit. You must challenge @The_MJF
Charlotte's bra got that MJF scarf design. CHARLOTTE TO AEW CONFIRMED?!?!? twitter.com/AndradeElIdolo…

The wrestling world wanted the former NXT Champion to head back to WWE as they felt his time in AEW has not been impressive.

@AndradeElIdolo @MsCharlotteWWE U need to go back to wwe and become a champion
@ArturoJ56504854 @AndradeElIdolo @MsCharlotteWWE AgreedI don't get why his first WWE was uneventfulAEW has been dismalHe's a superstar...and with Charlotte can be an It Coupleyoutu.be/9MKjG9NQGYc
@AndradeElIdolo @MsCharlotteWWE We need you back so do whatever you need to get out that contract before they job you out to hook.
@AndradeElIdolo @MsCharlotteWWE Can’t wait for the return to @wwe and have this power couple Rock the main roster!!

People also mocked Tony Khan for sending Andrade home and wished the couple well and were happy to see them enjoy their vacation.

@AndradeElIdolo @MsCharlotteWWE LOL they sent you home like it was a punishment. Jokes on them! Live life brother!!!
@AndradeElIdolo @MsCharlotteWWE Best suspension ever... 👌👌😂😂😂😂
@AndradeElIdolo @MsCharlotteWWE Enjoy your time amigo

For several weeks, Andrade El Idolo has been hinting at not being happy in AEW and wants out of his contract. Will his wish be granted? Only time will tell.

What is your opinion on Andrade's current run in AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Neda Ali
