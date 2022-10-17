[Photo] Andrade El Idolo shares a stunning vacation picture with Charlotte Flair amid their absences from AEW and WWE

Popular AEW star Andrade El Idolo and his wife, multi-time WWE Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, shared a stunning picture of themselves enjoying their vacation. The couple has been absent from television for a while.
Ever since dropping the SmackDown Women's Title to Ronda Rousey in an 'I Quit' match at WrestleMania Backlash, Charlotte Flair has not been part of WWE television.
Meanwhile, Andrade was set to face Dark Order's 10 in a 'Mask vs. Career' match a couple of weeks ago at AEW Rampage. Unfortunately, due to a backstage altercation between him and Sammy Guevara, the match was canceled. El Idolo has not appeared on AEW TV since.
For the past few days, both husband and wife have been sharing pictures and videos of them enjoying their vacation. Recently, Andrade El Idolo took to Twitter to share a picture of the couple on a yacht.
"Wife!!! @MsCharlotteWWE," Andrade tweeted.
Fans react to Andrade El Idolo's tweet
After seeing the couple enjoying their vacation, a majority of the wrestling world only had one question: "When are they coming back?"
Check out the responses below:
Fans mentioned they missed seeing Charlotte Flair on WWE and wanted her to return as soon as possible.
A few people noted the couple's outfit and made their predictions about where they would show up.
The wrestling world wanted the former NXT Champion to head back to WWE as they felt his time in AEW has not been impressive.
People also mocked Tony Khan for sending Andrade home and wished the couple well and were happy to see them enjoy their vacation.
For several weeks, Andrade El Idolo has been hinting at not being happy in AEW and wants out of his contract. Will his wish be granted? Only time will tell.
What is your opinion on Andrade's current run in AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.