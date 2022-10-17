[Photo] Andrade El Idolo shares a stunning vacation picture with Charlotte Flair amid their absences from AEW and WWE

Popular AEW star Andrade El Idolo and his wife, multi-time WWE Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, shared a stunning picture of themselves enjoying their vacation. The couple has been absent from television for a while.

Ever since dropping the SmackDown Women's Title to Ronda Rousey in an 'I Quit' match at WrestleMania Backlash, Charlotte Flair has not been part of WWE television.

Meanwhile, Andrade was set to face Dark Order's 10 in a 'Mask vs. Career' match a couple of weeks ago at AEW Rampage. Unfortunately, due to a backstage altercation between him and Sammy Guevara, the match was canceled. El Idolo has not appeared on AEW TV since.

For the past few days, both husband and wife have been sharing pictures and videos of them enjoying their vacation. Recently, Andrade El Idolo took to Twitter to share a picture of the couple on a yacht.

Fans react to Andrade El Idolo's tweet

After seeing the couple enjoying their vacation, a majority of the wrestling world only had one question: "When are they coming back?"

Check out the responses below:

Fans mentioned they missed seeing Charlotte Flair on WWE and wanted her to return as soon as possible.

JoeyMartinez🕸🕷 @JoeyStarr313 @AndradeElIdolo @MsCharlotteWWE You guys need to cut this vacay shirt I miss the queen on my screen @AndradeElIdolo @MsCharlotteWWE You guys need to cut this vacay shirt I miss the queen on my screen

kanan @mihlali_05 @AndradeElIdolo @MsCharlotteWWE when will she be back because we miss her @AndradeElIdolo @MsCharlotteWWE when will she be back because we miss her

A few people noted the couple's outfit and made their predictions about where they would show up.

Crowley @TheKngOfHell @AndradeElIdolo @MsCharlotteWWE A lot of blue. Does this mean you are heading to Smackdown? @AndradeElIdolo @MsCharlotteWWE A lot of blue. Does this mean you are heading to Smackdown?

The wrestling world wanted the former NXT Champion to head back to WWE as they felt his time in AEW has not been impressive.

Angelo Thekid @KIDgotHOPS69 @ArturoJ56504854 @AndradeElIdolo



I don't get why his first WWE was uneventful



AEW has been dismal



He's a superstar...and with Charlotte can be an It Couple



youtu.be/9MKjG9NQGYc @MsCharlotteWWE AgreedI don't get why his first WWE was uneventfulAEW has been dismalHe's a superstar...and with Charlotte can be an It Couple @ArturoJ56504854 @AndradeElIdolo @MsCharlotteWWE AgreedI don't get why his first WWE was uneventfulAEW has been dismalHe's a superstar...and with Charlotte can be an It Coupleyoutu.be/9MKjG9NQGYc

Sincerely’Chea @LetRevengeDance @AndradeElIdolo @MsCharlotteWWE We need you back so do whatever you need to get out that contract before they job you out to hook. @AndradeElIdolo @MsCharlotteWWE We need you back so do whatever you need to get out that contract before they job you out to hook.

Christian Foughty @chrisntheniners @AndradeElIdolo @MsCharlotteWWE Can’t wait for the return to @wwe and have this power couple Rock the main roster!! @AndradeElIdolo @MsCharlotteWWE Can’t wait for the return to @wwe and have this power couple Rock the main roster!!

People also mocked Tony Khan for sending Andrade home and wished the couple well and were happy to see them enjoy their vacation.

JBrazz @JBrazz3 @AndradeElIdolo @MsCharlotteWWE LOL they sent you home like it was a punishment. Jokes on them! Live life brother!!! @AndradeElIdolo @MsCharlotteWWE LOL they sent you home like it was a punishment. Jokes on them! Live life brother!!!

For several weeks, Andrade El Idolo has been hinting at not being happy in AEW and wants out of his contract. Will his wish be granted? Only time will tell.

What is your opinion on Andrade's current run in AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.

