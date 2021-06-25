AEW's Andrade El Idolo takes a dig at WWE while sending a message to top champion

AEW's latest signee, Andrade El Idolo, recently took a shot at WWE in a message sent to World Champion, Kenny Omega.

Last week on AEW Dynamite, Andrade El Idolo made his championship desires clear, saying he's coming for both the TNT Championship and Omega's title.

However, The Cleaner was unhappy with Andrade's brash attitude and wrote that he isn't close to getting a title shot. Omega also reminded the former NXT Champion that things aren't so simple in Tony Khan's promotion as there's a win/loss to determine the challengers.

Responding to Kenny Omega, Andrade took to Twitter and stated that the AEW Champion speaks the language of the company he previously worked for, which is WWE. Andrade added that he was denied opportunities in the global juggernaut and resigned to show everyone what he's capable of achieving.

"#Tranquilo amigo. I got tired of being in a company that only talks like you, I decided to resign to demonstrate my success in the ring, mr win…enjoy your time," tweeted Andrade.

#Tranquilo amigo. I got tired of being in a company that only talks like you, I decided to resign to demonstrate my success in the ring, mr win…. 😂👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼 enjoy your time. https://t.co/H6ffI8OFDy — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) June 24, 2021

TNT Champion Miro, too, recently responded to Andrade's challenge by taking a cheeky dig at the Mexican star's fiancee Charlotte Flair on Twitter.

AEW's Kenny Omega has a few challenges lying ahead of him

Before Kenny Omega turns his attention to Andrade El Idolo, the AEW Champion will lock horns with one of his most intriguing opponents in recent times. Jungle Boy, who won the Casino Battle Royal at Double or Nothing 2021, will challenge Omega for the AEW Championship on this week's AEW Dynamite.

Omega is also set to defend his IMPACT Wrestling World Championship at Slammiversary 2021 against Sami Callihan on July 17th. Apart from that, fans won't have to wait very long to see Kenny Omega and Andrade share the ring. Omega will defend his AAA Mega Championship against the Mexican star at TripleMania 29 on August 14th.

Do you think Andrade El Idolo is the one to end Kenny Omega's run at the top in AEW? Sound off in the comments section.

Edited by Alan John