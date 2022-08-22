AEW's Andrade El Idolo teases new stable member; discloses dream match with former world champion

AEW star Andrade El Idolo has taken to social media to let the world know that his good friend Jose The Assistant is currently looking for someone with the right criteria for La Faccion Ingobrenable.

After losing their first-round match in the AEW Trios Tournament against The Elite, Andrade and his partner Rush beat up Rush's brother Dragon Lee, effectively kicking him out of the group.

However, when Craig Ballantyne of Inside the Ropes mentioned that the former NXT Champion should bring NJPW icon Tetsuya Naito and the rest of Los Ingobrenables de Japon to AEW, this is what Andrade had to say.

“EL IDOLO” ANDRADE @AndradeElIdolo Craig Ballantyne @Universal_Cynic Would love Naito and Andrade to reunite. In fact, something bringing the whole of LIJ and LFI together would be amazing. Sadly unlikely though. twitter.com/AndradeElIdolo… Would love Naito and Andrade to reunite. In fact, something bringing the whole of LIJ and LFI together would be amazing. Sadly unlikely though. twitter.com/AndradeElIdolo… Maybe my friends naito, Rush and me vs ?????? Or @JoseAssistant has a job and he is looking for a new talent with the ideal characteristics to be part of the best Faction INGOBERNABLE RUSH, ANDRADE AND NEW INGOBERNABLE 🤔 vs Los Ingobernables de japon. twitter.com/universal_cyni… Maybe my friends naito, Rush and me vs ?????? Or @JoseAssistant has a job and he is looking for a new talent with the ideal characteristics to be part of the best Faction INGOBERNABLE RUSH, ANDRADE AND NEW INGOBERNABLE 🤔 vs Los Ingobernables de japon. twitter.com/universal_cyni…

It's unclear at the time of writing who exactly Andrade El Idolo, Jose The Assistant or Rush have in mind for a perfect third member of the group. But one thing is for certain, if Naito does reform with his old CMLL teammates, AEW will need to watch out!

Andrade El Idolo has a long history with Tetsuya Naito

Tetsuya Naito has been one of the biggest stars of the last ten years, not just in Japanese wrestling but in the entire world, and a big part of that was his affiliation with Andrade El Idolo as a member of the original Los Ingobrenables.

Naito went on an excursion from NJPW to Mexican promotion CMLL in 2015 where he joined up with Andrade (then known as La Sombra) and Rush to join the "Ungovernable Faction," where he learnt the art of "Tranquillo."

Upon his return to NJPW, with the new attitude he picked up in Mexico and a few new friends in the form of Los Ingobrenables de Japon, Naito and LIJ as a group have gone on to become one of the most popular factions in the history of NJPW. But none of that would have happened had it not been for Andrade El Idolo.

