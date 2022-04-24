AEW star responds to a potential title match against Wheeler Yuta

AEW star Angelico responded on social media about a potential Ring of Honor Pure Championship match between him and champion Wheeler Yuta.

Yuta won the title at ROH Supercard of Honor XV against Josh Woods on April 1, 2022. The Japanese star is currently a part of the Blackpool Combat Club alongside Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley and William Regal.

Angelico last wrestled on AEW Dark: Elevation teaming with The Blade and Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) of the Andrade Family Office. They were defeated by Top Flight (Darius and Dante Martin) and The Hardys (Matt and Jeff Hardy), who made their debut on the show.

A fan asked Tony Khan on Twitter on whether we can see the South African challenge Yuta for the ROH Pure title. Angelico responded to the tweet by saying that no one can beat him in a pure wrestling match.

"The chances of someone besting me in a pure wrestling match are even slimmer," Angelico replied.

Angelico's former tag team partner Jack Evans will leave AEW

Angelico and Jack Evans were teammates in AEW as The Hybrid 2 (formerly known as Los Gueros del Cielo in AAA). However, they will no longer be together as Evans is set to leave the company.

Evans announced on Twitter that his current contract will expire at the end of April and the company decided not to renew it. He promptly thanked the promotion and the fans for giving him the chance.

Jack Evans @JackEvans711 My time with #AEW has been a fun and enjoyable but it has come to an end as I will not be re-signed when my contract ends at the end of April. I'd like to thank everyone at AEW and the AEW fans for the opportunity. My time with #AEW has been a fun and enjoyable but it has come to an end as I will not be re-signed when my contract ends at the end of April. I'd like to thank everyone at AEW and the AEW fans for the opportunity.

Angelico and Evans faced some of the best tag teams in the company like The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson), Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta), The Dark Order (Evil Uno and Stu Grayson). They have also teamed up with Lucha Brothers (Pentagon Jr. and Fenix) during their time in AEW, bringing them their first win in the promotion.

Evans even challenged for the AAA Championship in a losing effort against Kenny Omega on the November 26, 2019 episode of Dark.

It remains to be seen whether the former Los Gueros del Cielo will reunite in any other promotion.

