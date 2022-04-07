"Joe and Punk are getting clapped" - 31-year-old performer sends a warning to AEW stars

Anthony Bowens recently vowed to beat down CM Punk and Samoa Joe for defeating his tag team partner Max Caster on AEW Dynamite.

Caster was The Samoan Submission Machine's first opponent in Tony Khan's promotion, with the two meeting in the Owen Hart Tournament qualifying match. The former three-time NXT Champion won by taking down his opponent in just under three minutes.

The one-half of The Acclaimed was in action against CM Punk at last week's Dynamite, where he also fell short. However, Max Caster had a better showing against Punk as he held his own for more than seven minutes.

Taking to Twitter, Anthony Bowens wrote that he's coming for both The Second City Saint and The Samoan Submission Machine once he recovers from his knee injury.

Furthermore, Bowens added that he and Caster also intend to capture the AEW and ROH Tag Team Titles after finishing their business with the former WWE stars.

"Once my knee is healed, Joe and Punk are getting clapped for what they did to @PlatinumMax and then we are marching towards those tag team titles. AEW or ROH idgaf," tweeted Anthony Bowens.

Anthony Bowens @Bowens_Official 🏽 twitter.com/nvericcda/stat… Eric Hawkins @NVEricCDA @Bowens_Official You can’t let him dance on ya mans. Tell him run it back @Bowens_Official You can’t let him dance on ya mans. Tell him run it back https://t.co/ddQ3zXUZmS Once my knee is healed, Joe and Punk are getting clapped for what they did to @PlatinumMax and then we are marching towards those tag team titles. AEW or ROH idgaf Once my knee is healed, Joe and Punk are getting clapped for what they did to @PlatinumMax and then we are marching towards those tag team titles. AEW or ROH idgaf 👊🏽✂️ twitter.com/nvericcda/stat…

You can check out the full results of this week's Dynamite here.

AEW star Samoa Joe is the favorite to win the Owen Hart Tournament

Going by how decisively Joe defeated Max Caster today, he has instantly become one of the favorites to win the Owen Hart Tournament.

The Samoan Submission Machine has retained his dangerous aura, which is sure to come into play during the subsequent matches in the tournament.

Moreover, Samoa Joe is also embroiled in a feud with Jay Lethal, whom he confronted during his ROH return at Supercard of Honor last week.

As for CM Punk, the Second City Saint has made his intentions about chasing the AEW Championship clear. He could challenge the winner of the World Title match between Hangman Page and Adam Cole at next week's Rampage.

Do you see Anthony Bowens putting up a brave fight against Samoa Joe and CM Punk if he competed against them? Sound off in the comments section below.

Who first called Triple H 'The Game'? More details here. Click and find out who!

Edited by Arpit Shrivastava