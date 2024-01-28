AEW's Athena sends a message to Jade Cargill after Royal Rumble debut

Top AEW star Athena has sent a message to WWE Superstar Jade Cargill after the latter's Royal Rumble debut.

Athena shares history with Cargill, having confronted the latter in her own AEW debut at Double or Nothing 2022. The former NXT Women's Champion recently reacted to the in-ring debut of Cargill in the Women's Royal Rumble on January 27, 2024.

Cargill entered the Rumble at #28 and shocked fans worldwide by eliminating Nia Jax, who had thrown out nine superstars prior to the arrival of the former AEW TBS Champion. Jade had a strong showing, eliminating the returning Naomi and lasting as one of the final three participants alongside Liv Morgan and eventual winner Bayley before being eliminated by Morgan.

In a post on X, Athena congratulated Cargill for her performance at the premium live event and encouraged her to continue showcasing her skills in the Stamford-based promotion.

"Congrats mi$$ that B**ch!!! Go show em what the storm has been brewing!!!" Athena wrote.

Check out a screengrab of Athena's tweet below:

Athena congratulated Jade Cargill on her Royal Rumble debut

Check out Athena's tweet here.

The reigning ROH Women's World Champion had challenged Cargill in an unsuccessful bout for the latter's TBS Title at All Out 2022.

Athena accused an AEW star of trying to throw her belongings in the trash

Athena called out a member of AEW's women's division for dumping her belongings in the trash.

In a backstage segment from the January 25 episode of ROH on HonorClub, former AEW Women's World Champion Nyla Rose was seen tossing the former Ember Moon's gear into the garbage. The latter was confronted by Lexy Nair, who asked Rose to stop and raised questions regarding her credentials.

The Native Beast responded by listing his accomplishments in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Furthermore, claiming herself as the new minion overlord after having taken out Athena a couple of weeks earlier, Rose demanded that both Nair and Athena's former mentee, Billie Starkz, fall in line under her leadership.

The ROH Women's World Champion responded to Rose's actions on X, calling out people for acknowledging the latter as the overlord of minions in her stead.

".@ringofhonor Soo yall really out here asking @NylaRoseBeast for minion numbers after she tried throwing my stuff in the trash... Noted -athena."

Check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

A clash between Athena and Nyla Rose seems inevitable after the latter slammed the Fallen Goddess through a wooden door in a brutal assault.

Can Nyla Rose dethrone Athena as ROH Women's World Champion? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Current champion didn't pay attention to The Rock's return. More details HERE.