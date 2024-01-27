Athena accuses AEW star of trying to throw her belongings in the "trash"

Former WWE superstar Athena has accused a top star of AEW's women's division of throwing her belongings in the trash.

On the January 25 episode of ROH Wrestling on HonorClub, Nyla Rose was seen dumping the Fallen Goddess' wrestling gear in the garbage during a backstage segment. Athena, who is the current ROH Women's World Champion, responded to the Native Beast's actions on X.

In the segment, the former AEW Women's World Champion was confronted by Lexy Nair, who asked Rose to stop and questioned her credibility. Rose replied by listing out her achievements in the Jacksonville-based promotion and claimed herself to be the new minion overlord after having recently taken out Athena in a surprise attack.

Rose also demanded that Nair, as well as Athena's former minion Billie Starkz, fall in line under her leadership. Responding to a clip of the segment on X/Twitter, Athena voiced her criticism of people acknowledging Rose as the minion overlord in her place:

".@ringofhonor Soo yall really out here asking @NylaRoseBeast for minion numbers after she tried throwing my stuff in the trash... Noted -athena."

Check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

A clash between Athena and Nyla Rose seems to be a matter of time after the latter slammed the former NXT Women's Champion through a door in a brutal assault.

Athena called out top stars while discussing her return to AEW TV

Athena, whose recent work in ROH has captured the interest of fans and critics alike, declared her intention to go after two top stars while speaking about returning to AEW television.

The former Ember Moon has been a mainstay of ROH, where she currently reigns as the Women's World Champion. Speaking on an episode of the Under The Ring podcast, Athena revealed her plan to become a triple crown champion in 2024. She issued warnings to AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm and TBS Champion Julia Hart:

"I think the next step for me would definitely [be] to take a crack at AEW TV again. My first time around wasn't great and I lost to the all-powerful Jade Cargill. I want to be a triple crown champion by the end of 2024. I am going after all the belts, the TBS Championship – Julia Hart, the AEW Women's [World] Championship -– Toni Storm. I'm not content with just beating up these fragile broads left and right, this is your warning. I am coming for you guys in 2024." [H/T, WrestlingINC]

Athena made her debut in Tony Khan's promotion at the 2022 PPV Double or Nothing. She won the ROH Women's World title by beating Mercedes Martinez at ROH Final Battle 2022 and has enjoyed a dominant run with the belt, most recently retaining it against Billie Starkz at Final Battle 2023 and defeating Maya World in a Proving Ground match in a December 2023 episode of ROH.

Who can dethrone Athena as ROH Women's World Champion? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

WWE Superstar THREATENS to throw The Rock out of the Rumble HERE.