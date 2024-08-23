AEW's audacious move makes the company seem like a big deal in comparison to WWE, says Matt Hardy

WWE and AEW are two of the biggest professional wrestling promotions in the world. While the former has existed for several decades, the latter was established only in 2019. Interestingly, All Elite Wrestling has emerged as the Stamford-based company's biggest competitor since the "Monday Night War" days.

Former TNA World Champion Matt Hardy has wrestled in both, WWE and All Elite Wrestling. In the former, he won the ECW Championship, Hardcore Championship, multiple Tag Team Titles, United States Championship, and more. Although his time in All Elite Wrestling was short-lived, fans believe he and his brother, Jeff Hardy, were promising additions to the roster.

Matt Hardy regularly appears in podcasts and talk shows. Recently, on his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, The Broken One stated that All Elite Wrestling organizing stadium shows is a brilliant move because, by doing so, they are doing justice to comparisons with the Triple H-led WWE.

"It makes them seem like a big deal, it makes them seem like they have the potential to do what WWE is currently doing, because WWE, they've taken their bigger shows and they're able to run these big stadiums. They're able to run these big outdoor venues and pack in tens of thousands of fans each and every time they do it. So, I think with AEW, if they did that, it kind of builds equity into them as a company when it comes to comparing them to WWE," said Hardy. [H/T: Cultaholic Wrestling]

Matt Hardy enjoyed his time in AEW

On an older episode of his podcast, Matt Hardy revealed that he thoroughly enjoyed his time in the Jacksonville-based company and also called Tony Khan a great guy.

“I greatly enjoyed being at AEW; I think Tony Khan’s a great guy. He takes incredible care of all his performers, and never fault him for that," Hardy said. [H/T: Wrestle Zone]

Matt Hardy recently completed his stint in AEW and returned to TNA earlier this year. However, both the Hardys have not signed a proper contract with the promotion yet. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Matt and Jeff Hardy.

