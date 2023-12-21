AEW's Billie Starkz spotted with a major WWE RAW Superstar

Wrestlers on separate wrestling rosters, like AEW and WWE, can be good friends in real life. Sometimes, these friendships and interactions make their way online and on social media, which grabs headlines.

Two wrestlers currently part of those headlines are Billie Starkz and Natalya. Natalya, who is a multi-time champion in WWE. The veteran comes from the legendary Hart family of wrestlers and is still performing on the top level in the Stamford-based promotion.

Starkz is currently on the AEW roster and makes appearances in ROH, the other wrestling company owned by Tony Khan. The two were pictured in what looked like a training gym, and Natalya posted the pic to her Instagram story. While Natalya is an industry veteran and has achieved it all, Starkz has yet to peak in her career.

Check out the image here:

Screenshot of Natalya's Instagram story

AEW's women's roster needs a big name

AEW has all the excitement going for the women's roster, but it still needs a big name to add some more charisma to the locker room. This year, Tony Khan's company lost Jade Cargill, who was the reigning TBS Champion, until she lost the title to Kris Statlander and exited the company.

There were rumors about Ronda Rousey making her AEW debut, which were fuelled after she made an appearance in ROH. However, The Rowdy One made a statement that dismissed those rumors later.

On the other hand, WWE has come a long way from the 'diva' concept as far as their women's roster is concerned. The very dynamics of a bout featuring women stars have changed in WWE since the Attitude Era, concentrating more on the technique and in-ring skills of the wrestlers rather than their looks.

There have been other aspects that have changed for the women's roster in WWE as well. Mark Henry has said that he was very proud of the women who headlined WrestleMania 37 Night One.

"Probably the proudest I've been was Bianca [Belair] and Sasha [Banks] headlining WrestleMania and being in the main event. But in the same year, Jade Cargill was 30-0, and had the TBS Women's Title, and was one of the best female wrestlers in the world. You start to feel like, 'D**m, I know what I'm doing,' and you just want other people to see the vision," he said. [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

Who do you think Tony Khan should add to his roster? Who will be the missing piece to his puzzle in the locker room? Let us know your picks in the comments section below.