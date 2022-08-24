"They s**t talk people"- AEW's Bobby Fish details the backstage politics in the pro-wrestling industry

AEW star Bobby Fish broke down some insights about backstage politics in the professional wrestling business.

Fish's last AEW appearance was on the August 3rd episode of Dynamite, along with Kyle O'Reilly, Adam Cole and The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson). The Bucks were betrayed and attacked by them until Hangman Page made the save for the two-time AEW World Tag Team Champions.

In a conversation with Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, Fish said that the industry at times gets filthy. The AEW star added that several people like the higher ups and top guys tend to politick their way through the business by talking down and getting rid of people.

"You've got a lot of people who love to talk out of both sides of their mouth, a lot of people, and unfortunately some of these people are in high positions or just happen to be success wherever they go, but they do it the same way. They backstage politic their a**es off and they s**t talk people and get people fired and they do, it's just dirty," Fish said. [H/T WrestlingInc]

Peps🌸 #MaikaStyle @PepsWrestling



I didn't expect that. Cool Tribute Bobby Fish did the Keiji Muto Pose & Moonsault.I didn't expect that. Cool Tribute Bobby Fish did the Keiji Muto Pose & Moonsault.I didn't expect that. Cool Tribute🔥 https://t.co/EWZzGtblPm

Fish is a 20-year veteran who has competed in various promotions all over the world, including WWE, ROH, Pro Wrestling Noah and NJPW. Backstage politics are most likely nothing new to him, so his behind-the-scenes knowledge gives fans a unique insight.

AEW star Bobby Fish previously slammed wrestling's lack of variety

During an old interview, Bobby Fish spoke about too many performers doing the same maneuvers and how it made wrestling almost unwatchable. He also reminisced on his childhood by watching the likes of Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair and noted their different physical features.

Fish added that the big guys who tried to execute things that are usually done by smaller ones weren't good either.

"The beauty in pro wrestling to me, and what I liked watching growing up, was you have Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, the Road Warriors, Dusty Rhodes, different body types and athleticism. You have a guy like Ricochet, but if you're a guy like Bam Bam Bigelow's size and you're capable of doing some of those things and you're doing them just because you can, I think you're prostituting our sport."

The Undisputed Elite isn't part of the AEW World Trios Championship tournament qualifier. However, with what happened a few weeks ago, it will be interesting to see if they will eventually feud with "The Elite," featuring the recently-returned Kenny Omega.

What are your thoughts on Bobby Fish's take on wrestling's backstage politics? Sound off in the comments section below.

Did you know Paul Heyman got into a real-life backstage fight? More details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Genci Papraniku