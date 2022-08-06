"Too much history" - AEW star opens up about relationship turning sour with The Young Bucks

AEW star Bobby Fish recently discussed why he, Adam Cole, and Kyle O'Reilly betrayed The Young Bucks during Dynamite this past week.

The Undisputed Elite faction was formed in Kenny Omega's absence, as Adam Cole brought the reDRagon into the fold to form a team with their rivals, The Young Bucks.

Despite the initial miscommunication, it appeared that the faction was starting to get on the same page in the past few months. The Young Bucks enjoyed success when they captured the AEW Tag Team Titles from Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus before losing them to Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland.

Following a series of injuries and setbacks, The Undisputed Elite returned this past week on AEW Dynamite to address fans and viewers, where they shockingly turned on Matt and Nick Jackson.

During an interview with Rewind, Recap, Relive, Fish explained that the "bridge needed to be burned" owing to their history as rivals.

"That bridge [with The Young Bucks] needed to be burned. There is way too much history there because the individuals involved for bygones to remain bygones. It had to be done." [H/T Fightful]

Hangman Page emerged to make the save, teasing a potential reunion of The Hung Bucks ahead of the upcoming trios title tournament.

Bobby Fish wants not only The Young Bucks but another top AEW tag team too

Fish also spoke during Captain's Corner's virtual signing about the opportunities that he and Kyle O'Reilly are yet to receive.

The former NXT star earmarked The Young Bucks and ROH, AAA & IWGP Tag Team Champions FTR as opponents, describing their potential bouts as "money on the table" and acknowledging the promotion's tag team roster depth.

"Kyle [O’Reilly] and I have really yet to get the opportunities we’re looking for when it comes to some tag stuff. I mean, I think there’s money on the table between us and FTR and also The Bucks obviously and quite a few others because there’s just so many good teams there" [H/T PostWrestling]

reDRagon have challenged for the AEW Tag Team Titles on two occasions thus far, albeit unsuccessfully. They first faced Jurassic Express and The Young Bucks in a three-way at Revolution before earning a tag team battle against the champs once more on Dynamite.

