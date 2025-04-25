AEW's Bobby Lashley claims Big E gave him his worst bump in WWE

The current AEW World Tag Team Champion, Bobby Lashley, revealed his worst bump in a match with Big E in WWE. The All-Mighty also detailed how he was scared of getting hurt.

Bobby Lashley made his AEW debut last year, but he gained prominence during his time in the WWE. Back in 2021, Bobby was involved in a feud with Big E for the World Championship. During one of their encounters on RAW, Big E slammed Lashley on the edge of the steel stairs, which looked like a nasty bump.

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Bobby was asked about the worst bump he ever took, and he recalled the aforementioned steel stairs spot with Big E. Lashley revealed that while he wasn't hurt after the bump, it sure looked nasty.

“One time when Big E slammed me into the stairs. I don’t know what even happened. The corner of the stairs, the metal stairs, he picked me up and he slammed me on it. And it was one of those ones where I thought when I hit it and I laid down that ground, I was like, am I good? I’m still okay. But when I watched it back, and I have it on my Instagram, it’s horrible. It looked a lot worse than it was. So thank God I was okay afterwards. I wasn’t hurt at all, but it looks nasty.” [H/T: SESCOOPS]

Bobby Lashley committed grand theft auto in AEW

This past Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, MJF interrupted The Hurt Syndicate once again and urged them to join the group. He finally got the thumbs up from Shelton Benjamin, but Bobby Lashley still had reservations. Max offered his brand-new sports car to Bobby and gave him a test drive as well.

However, Lashley still gave a thumbs down to MJF and proceeded to steal his car and run away, committing grand theft auto.

Moreover, the storyline between MJF and The Hurt Syndicate continues, and only time will tell if Bobby will ever give a thumbs up to the idea of Max joining his faction.

