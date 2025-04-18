AEW's Britt Baker appears in the crowd of another company's big event, poses with new champion

Britt Baker has not been seen on AEW television for months, but she has been making major public appearances. Recently, she appeared in the crowd for another wrestling event and later posed with their new champion.

As seen on her Instagram stories, The Doctor was in attendance for the recent Progress Wrestling show. Baker showed major support for fellow wrestler Paul Walter Hauser. She first dropped videos of Hauser making his entrance and competing inside the ring.

The D.M.D. later dropped a photo with Paul Hauser backstage at the show after he became the new champion of the promotion. Check out screenshots of her Instagram stories below:

Britt Baker was in attendance for the recent GCW show (Image credits: Britt Baker's Instagram stories)

Britt Baker's last AEW appearance came in November during a match with Penelope Ford. The former Women's World Champion has reportedly become a problem for many stars backstage, including The CEO Tony Khan due to her attitude.

Moreover, there have been recent rumors hinting that Baker has left AEW for good. This led to speculations that she could be heading to WWE in the near future. However, WCW veteran Konnan, on his podcast, stated that the Stamford-based promotion might not sign her if she does not change her backstage attitude.

"I don't know about Britt but Britt must definitely have to change her attitude. She had a really bad attitude backstage," said Konnan. [From 5:10 to 5:20]

Check out the video below:

Baker was the first female signed to the AEW roster when the company started in 2019. She has risen to prominence as one of the best athletes of this generation, winning countless titles and accolades. Moreover, the former AEW Women's World Champion has battled some of the biggest names in the ring like Saraya, Serena Deeb, Mercedes Mone, and more.

With Baker reportedly no longer part of AEW, WWE might sign her. Should that happen, The Doctor might prove to be an excellent addition to their women's division on either RAW or SmackDown.

