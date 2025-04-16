Veteran makes a massive allegation against Britt Baker amid her AEW absence

Britt Baker has been with AEW since it was founded in 2019. She played a major role in the company's initial success, and Tony Khan had immense faith in her. Baker once held the AEW Women's World Championship for almost 300 days. Konnan recently spoke about the star's backstage attitude.

The 33-year-old is one of the most controversial figures in the current wrestling landscape. She was reportedly suspended after a heated exchange with MJF and his girlfriend, Alicia Atout. On the November 13th, 2024, episode of AEW Dynamite, when Serena Deeb was making her entrance, she seemingly insulted her on live TV by uttering the words "Nobody cares."

Baker has not been seen on any of the company's programs since then, and there have been speculations that her time in the promotion is over. Throughout last year, several veterans criticized the star for her actions, including WCW legend Konnan.

In a recent appearance on Keepin' It 100 OFFICIAL, Konnan was asked whether Baker would join WWE. The legend said that as long as Baker had an attitude problem, the Stamford-based company might not consider signing her.

"I don't know about Britt but Britt must definitely have to change her attitude. She had a really bad attitude backstage," said Konnan. [From 5:10 to 5:20]

MJF on the controversy with AEW star Britt Baker

Last year's controversy involving Britt Baker and former AEW World Champion MJF made headlines worldwide. Interestingly, according to The Salt of the Earth, every source that reported the incident got its facts wrong. Friedman was surprised that he wasn't suspended in place of Baker.

"Tell me if this passes the smell test. I barge into a woman's locker room. I scream in the face of a 110-pound woman, and then I physically threaten her by punching a wall in her vicinity (...), and I don't get suspended. Does that pass the smell test to you? Almost everything that was written didn't happen," said Friedman. [H/T: The Sportster]

Britt Baker was in a relationship with the reigning AEW TNT Champion, Adam Cole. They reportedly went their separate ways last year.

