Top AEW star will end his career in WWE, claims Konnan: "I guarantee you 100%"

The WCW legend Konnan claimed that a former AEW World Champion will surely end his career in WWE. The legend also revealed that the star gets preferential treatment in Tony Khan's promotion.

Top AEW star Chris Jericho will end his career in the sports entertainment juggernaut, according to Konnan. Jericho was one of the founding members of All Elite Wrestling and the first-ever World Champion in the company as well. However, fans have been very critical of Jericho's recent run. Recently, The Ocho teased a potential return to the WWE after years.

Following the tease, Konnan made a huge claim about Jericho. Speaking on his K100 podcast, Konnan claimed that Jericho would surely end his career in the Stamford-based promotion despite getting preferential treatment in Tony Khan's promotion.

"Chris is smart because he is getting paid a lot, probably has a lot of perks, Tony like him 'cause he said, 'Oh I went to see you in ECW,' and he's even told him to date. And he hooked up his boy Luther, which to me does absolutely nothing for Tony and who knows who else he's hooked up? He hooked up Sammy Guevara. So he gets preferential treatment and he is not going to...I guarantee you 100% he ends his career up in WWE."

Konnan further stated that Jericho's AEW run has been more miss than hit.

"And to tell you the truth, and we all love Chris but he started off hot with the bubbly and all that. He took a nose dive with the cabaret thing he did with MJF and he's been more miss than hit to me." [From 2:04 - 2:48]

Former WWE Champion lost a major title at AEW Dynasty

The former WWE Champion Chris Jericho lost his title at the recent AEW Dynasty Pay-Per-View. Jericho defended his Ring of Honor World Championship against Bandido in the culmination of a long-running feud. The match was filled with chaos and was also restarted before Bandido managed to dethrone Jericho.

Moreover, Jericho announced some time off from TV last Wednesday on Dynamite. Only time will tell when he'll be back.

