MJF to form a new faction with WWE veterans and betray The Hurt Syndicate in AEW soon? Exploring potential twist 

MJF could soon betray The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP) and form a new faction in AEW. The company has teased the reunion of a forgotten faction that used to be a dominant force around three years ago.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman has been trying to get into The Hurt Syndicate through his connection with MVP. The Franchise Playa believes that the former AEW World Champion could be an asset for the group, while The All Mighty and The Gold Standard think otherwise. They don't want him joining their team.

In 2021- 2022, The Salt of the Earth and FTR were part of a faction called The Pinnacle. Wardlow, Tully Blanchard, and Shawn Spears were also members. At Revolution 2022, Wardlow turned his back on MJF, dissolving the group in the process.

In the past few weeks, AEW has subtly teased the faction's revival by name-dropping the stable a couple of times on TV. The first mention occurred during a backstage segment between Hangman Adam Page and MJF on March 12, while the second was on April 9, when Tony Schiavone criticized FTR's attack on Cope.

Therefore, MJF could betray Lashley, MVP, and Benjamin, join hands with Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, and the heels could start a new faction in AEW.

MJF teases interfering with another Hurt Syndicate match

The Hurt Syndicate is scheduled to defend their AEW World Tag Team Championship against Gates of Agony on this week's Wednesday Night Dynamite. MJF shared a critical tweet on X ahead of the upcoming match. He hinted he might interfere in the bout like he did last time by sharing an eyeball emoji.

Lashley and Benjamin last defended their tag titles against the Learning Tree's Big Bill and Bryan Keith. MJF had interfered in the match, causing the challengers to lose the bout and the chance to become the new tag champs.

