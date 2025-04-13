AEW subtly hints that a forgotten faction might reunite after 3 YEARS

Over the years, AEW has witnessed the rise of several memorable factions. From The Inner Circle to The Blackpool Combat Club, numerous quality stables have left a mark on the Jacksonville-based promotion in the past six years.

The Pinnacle is one such faction that terrorized the All Elite Wrestling roster in 2021-22. The faction was led by MJF, with Wardlow, Tully Blanchard, FTR, and Shawn Spears forming the rest of the group. The stable greatly assisted The Salt of the Earth in his feuds against CM Punk and Chris Jericho.

At Revolution 2022, Wardlow officially turned his back on MJF, putting an end to The Pinnacle. It was the final time the group was seen together on television. However, certain signs indicate that the faction might re-form again after three years.

In recent weeks, The Pinnacle has been name-dropped on AEW television a few times. During a heated backstage segment with Hangman Adam Page, The Devil told The Cowboy that he would fall off the "pinnacle" if he ever attempted to reach the top in All Elite Wrestling again.

Meanwhile, Tony Schiavone lambasted FTR for their recent attacks on Cope while seemingly making a reference to the MJF-led faction. The veteran commentator called out the former AEW World Tag Team Champions for their heinous actions at Dynasty, calling their assault on The Rated-R Superstar the pinnacle of their despicable deeds.

It seems like Tony Khan may have sown the seeds for the reunion of the villainous faction. MJF is trying to join The Hurt Syndicate at the moment, while FTR has returned to its dark side. If The Devil fails to gain the trust of the Bobby Lashley-led faction, he could reunite with Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler to feud with the reigning AEW World Tag Team Champions.

FTR demolished Daniel Garcia and his allies on the latest episode of AEW Collision

In the latest episode of Collision, FTR attempted to hit a Piledriver on Tony Schiavone. However, the veteran commentator was rescued by Nigel McGuinness before Daniel Garcia entered the scene.

Later in the night, the duo locked horns with Matt Menard and Angelo Parker. FTR's brutality knew no bounds in this contest, as they viciously assaulted their opponents.

After the match, Harwood and Wheeler nailed Daniel Garcia with a Piledriver. The former AEW World Tag Team Champions were hoping to inflict more damage on The Red Death, but they were forced to retreat by The Paragon.

