  • AEW
  • The Hurt Business
  MJF shares a cryptic post ahead of The Hurt Syndicate's major match on AEW Dynamite

MJF shares a cryptic post ahead of The Hurt Syndicate's major match on AEW Dynamite

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Apr 14, 2025 11:24 GMT
The Hurt Syndicate MJF
MJF and The Hurt Syndicate (Image source: MJF on X and Lashley on Instagram)

Former AEW World Champion MJF had an interesting reaction to an upcoming major title match involving The Hurt Syndicate. The bout is slated to take place on this week's Dynamite.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman yet again teased interfering with The Hurt Syndicate's business. For the past few weeks, MJF has been seemingly trying to become a member of the faction through his friendship with MVP. However, Bobby Lashley hasn't allowed him to join the group. Shelton Benjamin also gave a thumbs down to the idea on last Wednesday's Dynamite.

Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin are slated to defend their AEW World Tag Team Title against Gates of Agony on Wednesday's Dynamite. MJF is seemingly keeping an eye on the upcoming match, as he reacted to it by sharing an eyeball emoji on X (formerly Twitter).

It will be interesting to see if The Salt of the Earth tries to get involved in the AEW World Tag Team Title match on Wednesday.

The Hurt Syndicate's plans before retirement

The Hurt Syndicate is one of the hottest acts in AEW right now. However, all three members of the stable are seemingly nearing the end of their full-time in-ring careers.

In an interview with Denise Salcedo, MVP admitted that he and his stablemates were at the tail end of their careers. He also revealed their plans before retirement.

"We wanted to come over, we wanted to have fun, work with some new talent. We know the clock is ticking, we're at the tail end of our careers, and we wanted to make some guys on the way out. So, we are just beginning, we have plans. We're going to run these tag titles for a while and then when we're done with that, we're going to get some singles championships for Shelton and Bobby, and then when we're done with that, we're gonna make some new stars, and we're going to move on into the sunset."
Only time will tell what Tony Khan has in store for The Hurt Syndicate heading into Double or Nothing 2025.

About the author
Gaurav Singh

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

