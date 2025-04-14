MJF shares a cryptic post ahead of The Hurt Syndicate's major match on AEW Dynamite

Former AEW World Champion MJF had an interesting reaction to an upcoming major title match involving The Hurt Syndicate. The bout is slated to take place on this week's Dynamite.
Maxwell Jacob Friedman yet again teased interfering with The Hurt Syndicate's business. For the past few weeks, MJF has been seemingly trying to become a member of the faction through his friendship with MVP. However, Bobby Lashley hasn't allowed him to join the group. Shelton Benjamin also gave a thumbs down to the idea on last Wednesday's Dynamite.
Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin are slated to defend their AEW World Tag Team Title against Gates of Agony on Wednesday's Dynamite. MJF is seemingly keeping an eye on the upcoming match, as he reacted to it by sharing an eyeball emoji on X (formerly Twitter).
It will be interesting to see if The Salt of the Earth tries to get involved in the AEW World Tag Team Title match on Wednesday.
The Hurt Syndicate's plans before retirement
The Hurt Syndicate is one of the hottest acts in AEW right now. However, all three members of the stable are seemingly nearing the end of their full-time in-ring careers.
In an interview with Denise Salcedo, MVP admitted that he and his stablemates were at the tail end of their careers. He also revealed their plans before retirement.
"We wanted to come over, we wanted to have fun, work with some new talent. We know the clock is ticking, we're at the tail end of our careers, and we wanted to make some guys on the way out. So, we are just beginning, we have plans. We're going to run these tag titles for a while and then when we're done with that, we're going to get some singles championships for Shelton and Bobby, and then when we're done with that, we're gonna make some new stars, and we're going to move on into the sunset."
Only time will tell what Tony Khan has in store for The Hurt Syndicate heading into Double or Nothing 2025.