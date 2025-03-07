The Hurt Syndicate's massive retirement plan revealed

A member of The Hurt Syndicate disclosed the faction's plans before the eventual retirement. The veteran also admitted that they are at the tail end of their careers.

Following their departure from the WWE, MVP reunited with Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin to form The Hurt Syndicate in AEW. The trio was last seen together during their time in the Stamford-based promotion as 'The Hurt Business.' Bobby and Shelton are currently the All Elite World Tag Team Champions, and the group has been dominating the entire roster.

Meanwhile, MVP reflected on the retirement plans of the members of the Syndicate. During an interview with Denise Salcedo recently, MVP admitted that the clock is ticking on their careers, and they have plans.

"We wanted to come over, we wanted to have fun, work with some new talent. We know the clock is ticking, we're at the tail end of our careers, and we wanted to make some guys on the way out. So, we are just beginning, we have plans."

MVP further stated that the group will go for singles titles after they are done with the tag titles.

"We're going to run these tag titles for a while and then when we're done with that, we're going to get some singles Championships for Shelton and Bobby, and then when we're done with that, we're gonna make some new stars, and we're going to move on into the sunset." [From 0:28 - 0:54]

The Hurt Syndicate is set for a title match at AEW Revolution

Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin of The Hurt Syndicate captured the AEW World Tag Team Championship over a month ago and successfully defended it on one occasion as well. This Sunday at AEW Revolution, Bobby and Shelton are slated to defend their tag titles against The Outrunners.

Moreover, The Outrunners have been very entertaining as a tag team, and it remains to be seen if they will give a tough challenge to The Hurt Syndicate this Sunday.

In the case of using quotes from the first half, please credit Denise Salcedo and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for transcription.

