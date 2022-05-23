Britt Baker makes surprise appearance at non-AEW wrestling show

AEW star Britt Baker made an appearance at Absolute Intense Wrestling (AIW) last week.

The Doctor has a history with the AIW promotion, where she first popped up in 2016. The independent promotion is also one of the companies where she laid the foundations for the career that she has built for herself over the past six years.

The former AEW Women's World Champion made her big comeback to AIW with a huge pop from the fans. She helped Wes Barkley, Josh Bishop, and Dominic Garrini even the odds against Philly Collins, Marino Tenglia, Chelsea Green, and Matt Cardona. Baker was on the victorious side as she made Green tap out to The Lockjaw.

After the event, AIW took to Twitter to thank Tony Khan and All Elite Wrestling for letting Baker perform at their event. They also said that this will be a night that will be "remembered forever."

"We cannot thank Tony Khan and AEW enough for this moment and allowing it to happen, the night Britt Baker made a surprise return to AIW will be remembered forever," AIW tweeted.

Britt Baker will face Toni Storm in the semi-finals of the AEW Owen Hart Tournament

On last week's episode of AEW Dynamite, The Doctor was in quarter-final action against Japanese star Maki Itoh. She defeated the former DDT star and progressed to the next round.

Her opponent in the semi-finals of the tournament will be Toni Storm. The former WWE Superstar is someone Britt Baker has wanted to fight for a while.

During an edition of In The Kliq podcast, Baker had stated that she wanted to wrestle Storm, even before the latter joined the company.

“Toni Storm, I think, when you talk about top female wrestlers, if she doesn't come to mind, then you're not watching, because she's absolutely phenomenal. She's wrestled all over the world. I've never wrestled her. I would love to somehow, someway, someplace lock up with her,” Baker said.

It will be interesting to see who comes out on top when the two women collide for the first time ever in the semi-finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Cup.

Fans will have to tune in next week to find out if she can defeat Toni Storm and earn her place in the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament at Double or Nothing.

