"He’s just that guy" - AEW's Brody King calls NJPW star one of the best wrestlers on the planet

AEW star Brody King had a lot of praise for New Japan Pro Wrestling's Rocky Romero, calling the Puerto Rican-American star one of the best in the world.

Rocky Romero is a well-traveled veteran in the wrestling industry, having performed in numerous companies and countries. Although he is currently signed to NJPW, he's competed more than once in AEW, including a very good match against Bryan Danielson.

Speaking on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast, Brody King heaped praise on the Roppongi Vice member, claiming his talent and versatility allows him to succeed wherever he goes:

“He’s done it all, and he has been in the business for so long, he’s known so many people and he’s one of the best wrestlers on the planet, bar none,” said King. “He will make anyone look incredible, and also just entertain his ass off in front of anybody. It’s no wonder why he’ll show up on IMPACT or he’ll show up on AEW or Ring of Honor or anywhere and just like kill it. And everyone wants him there. It’s really rare that you see somebody come around and the entire locker room is like oh s—, Rocky’s here, everyone has to go say hi to him and talk to him because he’s just that guy.” (H/T: Mandatory)

AEW's Brody King reveals that Rocky Romero helped his career

Brody King has seen a surge in popularity since debuting in AEW as part of The House of Black alongside Malakai Black. The 35-year-old credited Rocky Romero for playing a huge part in his career by stating that it was Romero who opened the door for him to work in NJPW and ROH.

On the aforementioned podcast, King revealed that without Romero, he wouldn't have made the connections that allowed him to succeed:

“He played a huge part in my career and in wrestling in general,” said King. “He kind of opened the door for me to go to New Japan, for me to go to Ring of Honor, and I think without him, I wouldn’t have had a lot of the connections or experiences I’ve had so far.” (H/T: Mandatory)

Rocky Romero is part of the CHAOS stable in NJPW. In his appearances for AEW, he's aligned with Best Friends, reuniting his old tag team Roppongi Vice with former WWE star Trent Beretta.

Romero and Beretta have defeated the Factory on a few occasions, while their biggest match in All Elite Wrestling saw them come up short against the Young Bucks on Rampage.

