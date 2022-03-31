"So much similarities between the two worlds" - AEW's Brody King compares wrestling to the world of drag 

AEW star and member of the stable, 'House of Black,' Brody King recently revealed the similarities between professional wrestling and the world of drag queens. He stated that the two art forms are more alike than people may think.

Despite not having the look of someone you could imagine around a group of drag queens, Brody King worked as a set lighter before getting into wrestling. According to him, his five-year stint on the popular reality TV competition RuPaul's Drag Race was one of his favorite jobs.

Speaking with AEW announcer Tony Schiavone and referee Aubrey Edwards on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Brody King delved deep into his history of working on a number of film and TV sets. He started his wrestling journey while working on the reality TV show, and he pointed out a lot of similarities between the two. He said:

“I did probably 5 years on RuPaul’s Drag Race, I think season 7 through 11 or 12 or something like that. That was one of my favorites to work on, at first it wasn’t because it was more low budget so the rate was lower so I wasn’t getting paid as much, but it was always fun to go to work and like get a whole new respect for a different art form, especially when I was wrestling training you saw so much similarities between the two worlds, and there’s so much pageantry and competition and stuff like that." [15:26-16:03].

Now that he has left the world of drag behind, does Brody King keep himself updated with the latest seasons of the show? He added:

“Now I watch it all the time, you know me and my wife will go to drag bars and have dinner or whatever and watch a show, it’s cool." [16:04-16:10].

Brody King's work in Hollywood gave him an unusual connection to a fellow AEW star

Speaking on the work he did in Hollywood outside of RuPaul's Drag Race, Brody King mentioned that he worked on films like Pirates of the Caribbean and other TV shows like Big Brother. That eventually lead him to have a rather unusual connection with current AEW Tag Team Champion Luchasaurus.

“I would say by the time I was like 25 or 26 I was in a pretty successful spot with set lighting. Working on movies like Pirates of the Caribbean and like Marvel movies and reality TV shows like Big Brother, I was actually working on the season that Luchasaurus was on, so that was pretty funny,” Brody King said. [14:16-14:36]

For fans unaware of Luchasaurus' non-wrestling ventures, he appeared on the 17th season of the American version of Big Brother under the name Austin Matelson.

Luchasaurus lasted 89 days in the Big Brother house, completely unaware that one of the men making sure that the set lighting was the best it could be was Brody King, his future work colleague.

