"If you want to come to WWE, here's my number" - AEW's Brody King on interesting interaction with WWE legend

AEW star Brody King has revealed that in the past, he had several interesting interactions with former NXT General Manager William Regal about potentially joining WWE.

Brody King debuted for AEW on the January 12th edition of AEW Dynamite, aligning himself with Malakai Black, who he regularly teamed with in the Californian-based promotion PWG.

Since debuting, King and Black, who go by the name "Kings of the Black Throne," are 2-0 in tag team competition, defeating the Varsity Blondes and the team of Penta El Zero Miedo and PAC of Death Triangle.

Speaking with Chris Jericho on his podcast Talk Is Jericho, King explained that he had a number of conversations with WWE legend William Regal, one of which happened while Regal was scouting for talent at a PWG show in 2018.

“I chatted with [William] Regal a few times, he gave me a great piece of advice. I think I talked to him the BOLA (Battle of Los Angeles) of 2018, he was in the crowd and I kind of pulled him to the side after my match and was like you know ‘do you have any notes for me?’ We had met a couple times before and he was always very nice to me, he was always very welcoming and gave me a lot of great advice and great critiques.” [48:17-48:44]

With WWE known for preferring larger athletes, the WWE olive branch was extended to the current PWG Tag Team Champion.

“He was like you know ’You’re a great wrestler; you’re obviously going to do great stuff. Like your style is obviously more fit for something like Ring of Honor at the time or New Japan.’ He’s like ‘go and do all of these things that you want and after you’re done with that, if you want to come to WWE, here’s my number.’” [48:45-49:02]

Brody King and Malakai Black are ranked number 4 in the AEW tag team rankings

The Kings of the Black Throne are the current PWG Tag Team Champions, winning the belts back in September 2021. However, their next goal will be to climb the AEW rankings to earn themselves a shot at the AEW Tag Team Championships.

The current Champions are Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus of the Jurassic Express, who won the belts on January 5th 2022 and have since defended them three-times against The Dark Order, Private Party and The Gunn Club.

