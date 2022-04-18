AEW star Brody King talks about his love for Ring of Honor

AEW star Brody King recently spoke about his time in Ring of Honor and his admiration for the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The House of Black member won multiple tag team championships in ROH, defeating iconic teams like The Briscoes. King even challenged for the World Championship twice.

Speaking on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast, when asked if he'd like to return to ROH now that it's under AEW's ownership, the 35-year-old King said he has moved on from Ring of Honor but would love to go back if a storyline was planned.

"Yeah I think it's more the latter [leaving ROH in the past] and, you know, if something happened and there was a storyline there, and I was asked to be part of, I would love to go back. I really enjoyed my time at Ring of Honor." (0:29-0:39)

Brody King hopes to do great things in AEW

Speaking on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast, the former tag team champion expressed his desire to build a successful career off the back of his tenure in ROH.

"To be a part of Ring Of Honor, I felt like most guys cut their teeth in Ring Of Honor, and then they went on to do great things. So, you know, hopefully that is also going to be my trajectory. Fingers crossed." (1:18-1:30)

The House of Black have dominated the landscape in AEW so far. Various combinations of the trio have victories over Varsity Blonds, The Dark Order, and Death Triangle.

If King wants to follow the trajectory of the ROH greats before him, he seems to be on the right track.

